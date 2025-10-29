Florida Taps Wilson Language Training Programs to Help Boost Early Reading and Third-Grade Intervention

State approves the Wilson Reading System® and Fundations®, giving districts evidence-based solutions to boost K-3 reading outcomes.

OXFORD, Mass., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With state and national reading scores on the decline, Florida is taking proactive steps to expand access to evidence-based solutions by approving two Wilson Language Training (Wilson) programs for the 2024–25 English Language Arts (ELA) Instructional Materials Adoption List . The approval includes Fundations ® – Wilson's hallmark program for foundational skills instruction – for grades K-2, and the Wilson Reading System ® (WRS) as a grade 3 intervention tool. Together, the programs give districts new opportunities to strengthen foundational reading instruction and provide targeted support for students at risk of falling behind.

According to the most recent National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), only one-third of fourth graders nationwide read at or above proficiency. Florida has made early literacy a priority, recognizing that students must reach this milestone by the end of third grade for long-term success. Through initiatives such as Just Read, Florida! and the adoption of high-quality instructional materials, the state is investing in solutions that align with the Science of Reading and support strong outcomes for all students.

"This approval represents an important opportunity to strengthen early literacy efforts across Florida schools," said Keri Dixon, CEO of Wilson Language Training. "Fundations® and the Wilson Reading System® are grounded in decades of reading science and together provide a continuum of support for Florida educators who need the sorts of high-quality, evidence-based tools that help all students become confident, capable readers."

Already used in thousands of classrooms nationwide, Fundations® has been adopted by several high-performing Florida districts including Collier, Flagler, St. Johns, Martin, Lake, Indian River, Clay, and Palm Beach. The program delivers explicit, systematic instruction in phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, and handwriting, and is widely recognized for its multisensory design that supports K–3 learners in general education settings. With the addition of the Wilson Reading System® (WRS) for grade 3 intervention, Florida educators now have access to tools that not only build foundational skills, but also provide targeted support for students most at risk of falling behind.

About Wilson Language Training

For more than thirty years, Wilson has advanced its vision of "Literacy for All" through multisensory structured literacy programs and professional learning backed by a commitment to the Science of Reading and implementation. The Wilson Reading System® (WRS) , Fundations®, and Just Words® programs build a solid foundation for beginning readers and reduce the literacy gap for struggling students, including those with dyslexia. Wilson's certifications result in Wilson® Dyslexia Practitioner and Therapist credentials, which have been awarded Accreditation Plus by the International Dyslexia Association (IDA). Nearly 300,000 educators have participated in Wilson courses and workshops, and 25,000 have earned WRS Level I Certification .

