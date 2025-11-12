Structured Literacy Pioneer Expands Widely Used Literacy Solution to Include Fourth and Fifth Grade

Wilson Language Training introduces the 3rd edition of its hallmark, Tier 1 solution Fundations® to address record literacy declines

OXFORD, Mass., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Language Training (Wilson), a leading provider of Structured Literacy solutions, today announced the launch of Fundations® K–5, an expansion of its trusted Fundations® K–3 program, already implemented in tens of thousands of classrooms nationwide.

Grounded in the Science of Reading and informed by extensive research, Fundations® K–5 offers instruction and practice in a systematic, cumulative, and explicit manner—providing schools and districts with essential tools and training to support students' reading success. With state and national reading scores continuing to decline, this expansion comes at a critical moment to address the growing literacy crisis.

While many Structured Literacy programs conclude at third grade, educators often lack resources to help students retain and strengthen foundational reading skills and transition to more complex texts in later grades. Fundations® K–5 directly addresses this gap by extending Wilson's proven Structured Literacy framework through fourth and fifth grades, providing a focus on advanced and essential literacy skills at a stage that is vital to long-term academic success. A key component of Fundations® 4–5 is the Sentence Sense feature, developed by Dr. Bonnie Singer to support students' sentence comprehension.

"The new edition of Fundations reflects our unwavering commitment to Literacy for All," said Keri Dixon, CEO of Wilson Language Training. "Our nation's literacy crisis doesn't end at third grade. This update empowers educators with proven instructional tools and modern, digital-first supports—helping them deliver high-quality Fundations instruction every day and ensuring that students in grades K–5 stay on track during such a pivotal stage in their learning journey."

Fundations® K–5 prioritizes ease of use and streamlined implementation, introducing an innovative design that provides scaffolds for teachers to enhance high-quality instruction. The new Fundations Lesson Delivery Tool includes classroom-ready content and teacher notes, reducing prep time and making it more straightforward for educators to successfully implement Structured Literacy.

Fundations® K–5 will also integrate tools from Wilson's recent acquisition, Acadience Learning . Acadience benchmark testing data, grouping, and instructional recommendations will be available as part of Fundations to shared customers. "Fundations and Acadience together provide a full picture of each student's strengths and learning needs," added Dixon. "With real-time assessment data available directly within the Fundations® K–5 program, educators can make informed instructional decisions and improve outcomes using tools available in the platform."

Wilson Language Training partners with more than 5,000 districts in all 50 states, including a long-standing collaboration with New York City Public Schools, providing implementation and coaching support to NYC elementary schools in the 2024–25 school year.

"We are proud to support NYC educators who, through their NYC Reads initiative, drove a 12.9% increase in ELA proficiency with high-quality curriculum and professional learning," said Dixon.

Wilson's evidence-based approach has set the standard in literacy instruction for decades. Fundations® K–5 is part of Wilson's MTSS-aligned portfolio, providing a continuum of prevention and intervention designed to meet each student where they are on their literacy journey.

For more information, please visit https://www.wilsonlanguage.com/lp/fundations-k-5/ .

About Wilson Language Training

For forty years, Wilson has advanced its vision of Literacy for All through multimodal Structured Literacy programs and professional learning grounded in the Science of Reading. Its flagship programs—Wilson Reading System® (WRS), Fundations®, and Just Words®—build a solid foundation for beginning readers and help close the literacy gap for struggling students, including those with dyslexia.

Wilson's certifications lead to Wilson® Dyslexia Practitioner and Wilson® Dyslexia Therapist credentials, which have earned Accreditation Plus recognition from the International Dyslexia Association (IDA). Each year, Wilson serves more than 75,000 educators and 3.3 million students across all 50 states.

