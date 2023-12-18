Florida Victim's Rights Law Firm Represents Crime Victims in Civil Claims

Law Offices of Jason Turchin

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Jason Turchin is dedicated to advocating for victims of various crimes through civil claims. Recognizing the profound impact of criminal acts on individuals and families, the firm is deeply committed to providing legal support and seeking justice for victims of shootings, sexual assault, molestation, and DUI incidents. At VictimAid.com, the firm provides legal support to crime victims throughout Florida.

"Victims of these heinous crimes often face a long road to recovery, both emotionally and physically," said Jason Turchin, the firm's founder. "Our goal is to ensure that these individuals are not only heard in the criminal justice system but also have a strong voice in civil courts to seek the compensation and closure they deserve."

Areas of Focus in Crime Victim Civil Claims:

Shooting Victims: The firm provides compassionate legal assistance to individuals and families affected by shootings. Whether it's a case of negligent security or a direct act of violence, the Law Offices of Jason Turchin stands ready to help victims navigate the complexities of civil litigation to seek justice.

Sexual Assault: Understanding the sensitive nature of these cases, the firm offers a safe and respectful environment for victims of sexual assault. The legal team is dedicated to holding perpetrators and negligent parties accountable, pursuing claims that address both the emotional and physical aftermath of such traumatic experiences.

Molestation: With a deep sense of empathy and discretion, the firm represents victims of molestation, advocating for their rights and working tirelessly to help secure the compensation necessary for their healing and recovery.

DUI Victims: The firm also takes a strong stand against driving under the influence, representing victims who have suffered due to the reckless and irresponsible actions of intoxicated drivers. These cases often involve complex liability issues, and the firm is committed to achieving the best possible outcomes for those affected.

"Our approach is holistic, focusing not just on legal outcomes but also on the well-being of our clients," added Turchin. "We believe in fighting for the rights of crime victims and are steadfast in our pursuit of justice on their behalf."

For more information, visit https://www.victimaid.com/ or call (800) 337-7755.

