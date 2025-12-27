Pressure Cooker Lawsuit Help: What to Do If Burned by a Pressure Cooker

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Jason Turchin, a national product liability law firm, is helping consumers who were burned or injured by exploding pressure cookers seek compensation through pressure cooker injury lawsuits. With multiple brands facing recalls and lawsuits in recent years, victims may have legal rights if a pressure cooker malfunctioned during normal use.

"Pressure cooker explosions can cause devastating burns, often to the hands, arms, chest, and face," said Jason Turchin, Esq., who has represented hundreds of victims in defective product claims. "If a pressure cooker opened unexpectedly or exploded while in use, it may be due to a design or manufacturing defect, and you may be entitled to compensation."

Common Defects in Pressure Cooker Lawsuits

Lid opens while still under pressure





Steam valve malfunctions or fails to release pressure





or fails to release pressure Faulty safety mechanisms that allow premature opening





that allow premature opening Explosions of hot food and liquid onto users





onto users Inaccurate instructions or lack of warnings

The firm can investigate claims involving numerous brands, including Instant Pot, Sensio, Tristar, Crock-Pot, Power Pressure Cooker XL, Ninja Foodi, and more.

What to Do If You're Burned by a Pressure Cooker

Seek medical attention immediately – Burns can become more severe over time.



Take photos of your injuries, the cooker, and the surrounding area.



Preserve the pressure cooker – Do not throw it away. It may serve as evidence.



Locate the receipt, box, or manual if possible.



Contact a product liability lawyer – An attorney can help investigate the cause of the explosion and file a claim.

Injury victims may be entitled to compensation for:

Medical expenses





Pain and suffering





Lost income





Permanent scarring or disfigurement





Emotional distress

"These are serious injuries that can leave lasting physical and emotional damage," Turchin adds. "Our job is to hold manufacturers accountable and fight for the justice victims deserve."

Contact the Law Offices of Jason Turchin

If you were burned by a pressure cooker, call the Law Offices of Jason Turchin at (800) 337-7755 or visit www.jasonturchin.com for a free consultation.

About the Law Offices of Jason Turchin

The firm has handled hundreds of defective pressure cooker cases nationwide. Jason Turchin, Esq. has been featured in CBS Evening News, Forbes, and Rolling Stone for his work in product liability and consumer safety litigation.

Contact:

Jason Turchin

(800) 337-7755

[email protected]

SOURCE Law Offices of Jason Turchin