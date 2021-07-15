Florida's Iconic Resort Launches A New Golden Era As The Boca Raton

A New Golden Era at The Boca Raton and The Boca Raton Club promises an unrivaled destination beginning with a $175 million Phase One physical transformation to be unveiled during Winter 2021/2022. There will be bespoke enhancements to every guest experience, from exceptional accommodations to dynamic culinary concepts and innovative programming.

"The Boca Raton has a remarkable history as an internationally recognized landmark and a private escape for in-the-know travelers," said Daniel A. Hostettler, President & CEO of The Boca Raton. "A New Golden Era will pay homage to the resort's storied past while introducing innovative new amenities and experiences that will inspire both members and guests, and define The Boca Raton as one of the world's most preeminent luxury resorts and private clubs."

Five Distinct Hotel Experiences, One Iconic Resort. The Boca Raton will feature a collection of five hotels located Beachside and Harborside, each with its own personality and style.

Beach Club : The oceanfront luxury escape features three pools set on a private stretch of golden beach. The hotel's new Mediterranean dining concepts, Marisol and the lobby lounge, are curated by notable lifestyle guru Colin Cowie .

: The oceanfront luxury escape features three pools set on a private stretch of golden beach. The hotel's new Mediterranean dining concepts, Marisol and the lobby lounge, are curated by notable lifestyle guru . Bungalows: Ideal for extended stays, this three-story residential hideaway features two-bedroom suites with full kitchens and furnished terraces and balconies. Tucked in a serene corner of the property surrounded by a lush landscape, the Bungalows offer a private pool and dedicated amenities.

Ideal for extended stays, this three-story residential hideaway features two-bedroom suites with full kitchens and furnished terraces and balconies. Tucked in a serene corner of the property surrounded by a lush landscape, the Bungalows offer a private pool and dedicated amenities. Yacht Club : The adult-only, all-suite luxury hotel embodies refined lakefront leisure. Elegant suites feature private balconies, and views of Lake Boca Raton and its yacht-lined promenade. Personal concierges and floor valets prepare every detail for the perfect escape. Reopening Winter 2021.

: The adult-only, all-suite luxury hotel embodies refined lakefront leisure. Elegant suites feature private balconies, and views of Lake Boca Raton and its yacht-lined promenade. Personal concierges and floor valets prepare every detail for the perfect escape. Reopening Winter 2021. Cloister : Stay where it all started amidst grand architecture, lush grounds and hidden gardens as an unforgettable backdrop. Located in the heart of the action, the resort's original structure is just steps from the 18-hole golf course, Racquet Club and spa. The Cloister is being revitalized and will reopen with immersive experiences and rotating art collections. Reopening Winter 2021.

: Stay where it all started amidst grand architecture, lush grounds and hidden gardens as an unforgettable backdrop. Located in the heart of the action, the resort's original structure is just steps from the 18-hole golf course, Racquet Club and spa. The Cloister is being revitalized and will reopen with immersive experiences and rotating art collections. Reopening Winter 2021. Tower: Providing elevated perspectives for sophisticated travelers, the 27-story tower is undergoing a $45 million complete transformation by Rockwell Group. With extraordinary vistas of sparkling waterways, the all new luxury hotel will introduce flexible suite configurations—two to three bedrooms—artful touches, bespoke amenities and butler service. Opening first quarter 2022.

A World of Flavor. From fine dining to waterfront bites, The Boca Raton is creating one of the most exciting culinary destinations in the country, including four signature experiences with Major Food Group (MFG). The Flamingo Grill, opening this month, offers a glamorous take on the mid-century American chophouse. Forthcoming restaurants include Sadelle's, the inventive, perennially packed brunch institution with locations in New York and Las Vegas, and all new concepts exploring Japanese and Italian cuisine.

Only at The Boca Raton.

This winter, the resort will unveil Harborside Pool Club, a four-acre lakefront oasis featuring luxury cabanas, four pools, 450-foot lazy river, two three-story high slides, double standing wave, retail boutique, 7,100 square foot event lawn, 5,000 square foot kids club, and a teens lounge, as well as new waterfront dining options.

The Boca Raton's 40,000 square foot wellness oasis has unveiled a new name, Spa Palmera, and new treatments. This winter, Spa Palmera will showcase a refreshed design and additional programming.

New one-of-a-kind experiences include a supercar racing adventure, perfect for thrill seekers. Fashionistas may opt for a curated shopping day with a personal stylist, while couples can spend the afternoon on a private boat, complete with snorkeling and live entertainment.

Resort owners MSD Partners and Northview Hotel Group are stewarding the property into its new phase with an award-winning team of builders and creators. Visionaries include architecture and design firm Rockwell Group, landscape architecture firm EDSA, branding and marketing agency King & Partners, and GarciaStromberg—a firm of architects, designers and artists.

Visit TheBocaRaton.com to learn more.

The Boca Raton

The Boca Raton originally opened in 1926 as The Ritz-Carlton Cloister Inn. In the Twenty-Twenties, it will celebrate its most remarkable evolution in history and its 100th Anniversary. The resort provides year-round escape, exclusively for members of The Boca Raton Club and resort guests. Five hotels amid 200-waterfront-acres include Cloister, Yacht Club, Beach Club, Tower and Bungalows. The Boca Raton's culinary offerings showcase a world of flavor, with new signature restaurants in development through a partnership with Major Food Group (MFG). Resort amenities include a half-mile private beach, an award-winning spa, 18-hole golf course, 32-slip full-service marina, Racquet Club with 16 tennis courts and four pickleball courts, retail boutiques, four swimming pools, state-of-the-art fitness centers and wellness collaborations, including Orangetheory and Hydrow. For reservations, call (561) 447-3000 or visit TheBocaRaton.com

MSD Partners, L.P., and Northview Hotel Group acquired the Boca Raton Resort & Club in 2019.

MSD Partners, L.P.

MSD Partners, L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser, was formed in 2009 by the partners of MSD Capital, L.P. Established in 1998, MSD Capital exclusively manages the assets of Michael S. Dell and his family. MSD Partners utilizes a multi-disciplinary investment strategy focused on maximizing long-term capital appreciation by making investments across the globe in the debt and equity of public and private companies, real estate and other asset classes.

MSD Capital, L.P., owns Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea and Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, two of the most prominent luxury resorts in the world, in addition to Fairmont Miramar in Santa Monica, CA, and 12 acres in the Knox District in Dallas.

Northview Hotel Group

Northview Hotel Group is a fully integrated hotel operating partner focused on a limited number of hotels and resorts. Since forming in 2004, Northview has acquired over $2 billion in lodging assets as a joint venture partner and successfully designed and executed over $275 million of construction projects. The Group's investment acumen, operational and design expertise, proprietary management tools, and residential sales acumen produce value at each stage of the property lifecycle.

