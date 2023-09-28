Florida's Space Coast Makes it Easy and Fun to Channel Your Favorite Movie and TV Characters at Halloween and Throughout the Year

News provided by

Florida's Space Coast

28 Sep, 2023, 08:11 ET

COCOA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With picturesque settings for films and shows that feature space, the sea and more, Florida's Space Coast is a destination not only for movie and TV crews creating the next big hit, but also for visitors looking to experience their favorite characters and scenes.

Here are 10+ ways to channel your beloved characters while on the Space Coast for Halloween or any time of year:

Continue Reading

  1. Astronaut: Some of the best beyond-Earth and space-launch scenes in Hollywood have been filmed here, including Apollo 13, Contact, Armageddon, The Right Stuff. No fan's trip is complete without a visit to the American Space Museum and catching a launch at Kennedy Space Center.
  2. Conservationist: Tap into nature like well-known environmentalists Jane Goodall, Steve Irwin and Jacques Cousteau with a visit to the Brevard Zoo or a sea turtle night walk.
  3. Pirate, Viking, Knight or Hero: The Brevard Renaissance Fair hosts theme weekends where you can join in the fun dressed as your top movie pirate, viking, knight or hero.
  4. Magician or Monster: Enjoy themed weekends for magicians and monsters at Boo at the Zoo. Or, get in the Hollywood spirit at the Haunted Jail Trail and the Foggy Bluff Dead and Breakfast Ghost Walk.
  5. Santa, Grinch and Elves: The annual Surfing Santas event on Christmas Eve has become a costumed tradition unlike any other.
  6. Champion Athletes: See a USSSA ballgame, bicycle like a Tour de France pro in Titusville, surf like Caroline Marks in Cocoa Beach, or hit the road like an Olympic runner in one of the Space Coast's many running events
  7. I Dream of Jeannie: The Cocoa Beach Half Marathon is full of running Jeannie lookalikes, with a contest to pick the best one.
  8. The Wizard of Oz: Open since 2021, the Wizard of Oz Museum in Cape Canaveral lets visitors travel down the yellow brick road to see screen-used costumes, props and more. 
  9. Top Gun: See real military aircraft at the Valiant Air Command Warbird Museum.
  10. Jurassic Park: Live out dinosaur fantasies at the Dinosaur Store and its two-story Museum of Dinosaurs and Ancient Cultures.

For more information on hit movies, shows and commercials that have filmed in Brevard County, see visitspacecoast.com/film/filmography.

SOURCE Florida's Space Coast

Also from this source

Make Epic Outdoor Memories on Florida's Space Coast this Summer

Space Coast Beaches Remain Clean and Pristine Despite Reports of Sargassum Algae Washing Ashore Elsewhere in Florida

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.