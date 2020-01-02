Flotation Reagents World Market Study, 2019: Increased Investments in the Mining Industry in South America & Asia-Pacific

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flotation Reagents Market by Type and by Application: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the flotation reagents market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 and a forecast period from 2019 to 2026 based on volume (Kilotons) and revenue (USD Billion).

The study includes the drivers and restraints of the flotation reagents market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast time period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the flotation reagents market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the flotation reagents market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter's Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis. Moreover, the study covers price trend analysis and the product portfolio of various companies according to the region.

The study provides a decisive view of the flotation reagents market by segmenting it based on type, application, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2026. The regional segment includes the historic and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some key companies operating in the global flotation reagents market include BASF, Cytec Solvay, Clariant, Kemira OYJ, Huntsman, Dow Chemical, AkzoNobel, SNF Floerger, Evonik, and Orica.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Introduction



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Flotation Reagents Market, 2016-2026 (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

2.2. Global Flotation Reagents Market: Snapshot



Chapter 3. Flotation Reagents Market - Industry Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers

3.2.1. Stringent Environment Regulations and Mandates

3.3. Market Restraints

3.3.1. Slow Growth of the Mining Industry in Developed Economies

3.4. Opportunities

3.4.1. Increased Investments in the Mining Industry in South America and the Asia-Pacific

3.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6. Attractiveness Investment Proposition



Chapter 4. Global Flotation Reagents Market - Competitive Landscape

4.1. Company Market Share Analysis, 2018 (subject to data availability)

4.2. Strategic Development

4.3. Research and Development and Regional Expansion

4.4. List of Emerging Companies



Chapter 5. Global Flotation Reagents Market: Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1. Marketing Channels

5.2. Target Client

5.3. Consumer Preference Trends

5.4. PESTEL Analysis

5.5. SWOT Analysis



Chapter 6. Global Flotation Reagents Market: Type Analysis

6.1. Flotation Reagents Market: Type Analysis

6.2. Flocculants

6.3. Collectors

6.4. Frothers

6.5. Dispersants



Chapter 7. Global Flotation Reagents Market: Application Analysis

7.1. Global Flotation Reagents Market: Application Overview

7.2. Explosives & Drilling

7.3. Mineral Processing

7.4. Floatation Reagents



Chapter 8. Global Flotation Reagents Market: Regional Analysis

8.1. Global Flotation Reagents market: Regional Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.5. Latin America

8.6. The Middle East and Africa



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. BASF

9.2. Cytec Solvay

9.3. Clariant

9.4. Kemira OYJ

9.5. Huntsman

9.6. Dow Chemical

9.7. AkzoNobel

9.8. SNF Floerger

9.9. Evonik

9.10. Orica



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5zrl84

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

