Flotronics Automation Launches Interactive Product Configurator for Modular Solutions Division

MOD-Guard products can be configured as an individual section or by the entire project. Sections can be cut to size and shape, and customers can purchase them as a kit or finished product.

"In the past customers sent us specs for the Robotic or Machine Guarding they wanted, and we would spend 8-10 hours developing a design for them," Steve Schmaltz, Owner of Flotronics Automation, said. "Then we would go back and forth until the design met the customer's needs. This took time for both parties. Our new product configurator has streamlined the process and put the customer in the driver seat."

The new tool has enabled MOD-Guard to reduce their lead time by two weeks and reduce customer costs by 10 percent.

Schmaltz added, "The main reason we chose to implement this solution was to save our customers time and money. By reducing the burden on our internal resources, we accelerate our delivery time and pass this savings along to customers."

About Flotronics Automation

Flotronics Automation provides products from the most progressive manufacturers in the factory automation and fluid power industry to solve the intricate process or machinery needs of our customers. Our products are highly compatible, can be used in a large variety of factory and industrial applications, and can be integrated into any system or process you need. We specialize in creating solutions for our customers' unique needs, and our knowledgeable sales staff is always available to help you find which of our products will work best for you.

About CADENAS PARTsolutions

CADENAS PARTsolutions is a leading provider of next-generation 3D part catalogs and product configuration solutions. Using 3D part catalogs with CAD download technology enables manufacturers to increase sales lead generation and ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products.

