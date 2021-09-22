Flow Cytometry Market Size Is Projected to Reach $12.29 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 9.0%: Exclusive Report by Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global flow cytometry market size is expected to reach USD 12.29 billion by 2028 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 – 2028. A rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, major advancements in diagnostic technologies, and increasing use of flow cytometry techniques in research initiatives are among the key players positively influencing the market growth. Increasing prevalence and incidence of HIV/AIDS and the rise in the adoption of clinical trials are expected to augment the market growth. Major improvements in the healthcare sector coupled with extensive R&D investments in the field of biotechnology are anticipated to further complement the substantial growth of the market. The outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in the rising demand for flow cytometry solutions for research and diagnosis purposes.

Request for a sample report: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/flow-cytometry-market/request-for-sample

Key Highlights of Flow Cytometry Market

Based on product , the instruments segment accounted for the majority share in the market and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the introduction of novel cytometers , key technological advancemen ts, and the high price of such instruments helping the segment to generate higher revenue.

, accounted for the majority share in the market and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the , ts, and the helping the segment to generate higher revenue. By technology , the cell-based segment dominated the global flow cytometry market and is anticipated to contribute the largest revenue share in the coming years. Increasing awareness related to the benefits of cell-based assays and the growing demand for early diagnosis procedures is supporting this segment's growth.

, dominated the global flow cytometry market and is anticipated to contribute the largest revenue share in the coming years. and the growing is supporting this segment's growth. In terms of application, the research segment emerged as the promising segment which led the market and is expected to continue the same trend. A rise in emphasis on R&D activities to develop effective solutions for infectious diseases and huge investments in the biotechnology industry are fostering the growth of this segment.

emerged as the promising segment which led the market and is expected to continue the same trend. A rise in emphasis on and are fostering the growth of this segment. Based on end-use, the commercial organization segment held a dominant position in the global market in terms of revenue share. This segment is witnessing a huge surge in growth owing to increasing focus on the R&D initiatives by commercial organizations in developing countries.

According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 1.8 million new cases of cancer were reported in the U.S. market in 2020. Moreover, as per the National Cancer Institute (NCI), there were approximately 16.9 million cancer sufferers in the U.S., as of January 2019. Growing regulatory approval and the launch of technically advanced flow cytometry technologies are expected to aid market development of flow cytometry. Sysmex Corporation, for example, unveiled the XF-1600 cytometers for laboratories in the U.S., in June 2020.

Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Feel Free To Ask Our Industry Experts At: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/flow-cytometry-market/speak-to-analyst

Regional Developments:

North America dominated the global flow cytometry market and is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. Increasing government programs to spread awareness about chronic diseases, rise in research activities, and favorable business environment in the region helping the market development. On the other side, Asia Pacific is anticipated to garner exponential growth, owing to the increasing presence of leading market players and improved healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Competitive Outlook:

Leading players are more focused on R&D activities to bring innovations in their offerings. These players are also involved in strategic collaborations to increase their presence in the market and boost their revenue generation model.

Key market participants in the flow cytometry market include Danaher Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, Luminex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., EMD Millipore, Miltenyi Biotec, Inc. Becton, Dickinson and Company, Affymetix Inc., Thermo Fischer Scientific, and Agilent Technologies, Inc. are some of the leading players operating in the market for flow cytometry.

Target Audience

Supply Side: Analytical Laboratory Instrument Manufacturer

Analytical Laboratory Instrument Manufacturer Demand Side: Hospital

Hospital Regulatory Side: World Health Organization

Polaris Market Research has segmented the flow cytometry market report based on product, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Flow Cytometry, Product Outlook (Revenue – USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

Software

Accessories

Services

Flow Cytometry, Technology Outlook (Revenue – USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

Cell-based

Bead-based

Flow Cytometry, Application Outlook (Revenue – USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

Research

Industrial

Clinical

Flow Cytometry, End-Use Outlook (Revenue – USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

Commercial Organizations

Hospitals

Academic Institutes

Clinical Testing Labs

Flow Cytometry, Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



Germany



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Austria

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia



Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



Saudi Arabia



Israel



South Africa

Buy Now this Premium Report to Grow your Business @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/8811

OR

Find more research reports on Healthcare by PMR

Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Mode of Delivery (On-premises, Cloud-based); By Product; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 – 2028

Radiation Oncology Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (External Beam Radiation Therapy [EBRT], Internal Beam Radiation Therapy [IBRT]); By Technology (External Beam Radiation Therapy, Brachytherapy); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 – 2028

Neurovascular Intervention Devices Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Artificial Embolization Devices, Stents, Thrombectomy Devices, Support Devices); By Application (Intracranial Aneurysm, Ischemic Stroke, Arteriovenous Malformation); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 – 2028

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers.

Contact Us:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-917-985-9017

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/

Follow US: LinkedIn | twitter

SOURCE Polaris Market Research