Flow Diversion Aneurysm Treatment Market to grow by USD 2.11 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 38% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The flow diversion aneurysm treatment market size is expected to grow by USD 2.11 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by product (FDS and Intrasaccular flow disruption devices), end-user (Hospitals and Specialty clinics), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America is estimated to account for 38% of the global market during the forecast period. A substantial portion of the global flow diversion aneurysm treatment market is represented by North America, with the US and Canada collectively holding the majority of market shares. The region's rapid market expansion can be attributed to heightened awareness regarding aneurysm effects and treatment methodologies, a growing number of flow diversion procedures, enhanced healthcare infrastructure, and increased healthcare expenditure.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flow Diversion Aneurysm Treatment Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

Acandis GmbH, BALT Group, Cardinal Health Inc., Endologix LLC, Evasc Medical Systems Corp., Imperative Care Inc., InspireMD Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Merlin MD Pte. Ltd., MicroPort Scientific Corp., Oxford Endovascular Ltd., Penumbra Inc., Rapid Medical Ltd., Siemens AG, Stryker Corp., Terumo Corp., Wallby Medical LLC, and InNeuroCo

Acandis GmbH - The company offers ACCERO Stent and ACCLINO flex plus Stent for treatment of Flow Diversion Aneurysm.

Flow Diversion Aneurysm Treatment Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the FDS segment will be significant during the forecast period. Flow-diverting stents, commonly referred to as flow diverters, represent specialized medical devices employed in the management of specific brain vascular conditions, particularly complex and wide-necked intracranial aneurysms. These stents are designed to redirect blood flow away from the aneurysm, facilitating the formation of a blood clot within the aneurysm itself, ultimately leading to its healing and closure. Flow-diverting stents offer numerous advantages when considered as a treatment option for certain complex and wide-necked intracranial aneurysms. While not suitable for all cases, they can provide significant benefits compared to traditional treatment methods like surgical clipping when appropriately chosen and utilized. The utilization of flow-diverting stents in various applications is expected to fuel growth within this segment, consequently driving the market's focus during the forecast period.

Flow Diversion Aneurysm Treatment Market: Driver & Trend:

The increasing incidence of intracranial aneurysms is a growing driver in flow diversion aneurysms. A pivotal factor propelling growth in the flow diversion aneurysm therapy market is the escalating occurrence of intracranial aneurysms. The rising prevalence of intracranial aneurysms is generating a heightened demand for efficacious and advanced treatment solutions. Flow diversion has emerged as a valuable therapeutic approach, particularly for the management of complex and sizable aneurysms that may present challenges for conventional methods. Moreover, with the global population aging, the incidence of aneurysms is expected to rise, further fueling the demand for flow diversion and other treatment alternatives. The increasing number of individuals susceptible to aneurysms is poised to stimulate the demand for flow diversion aneurysm treatment during the forecast period.

The expanding indications of flow diversion procedures are an emerging trend shaping the market growth.

FAQS

How do the major trends impact the market?

How big is the North America market?

market? How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

