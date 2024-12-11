FLOWATER ACHIEVES MILESTONE OF ONE BILLION PLASTIC WATER BOTTLES SAVED FROM LANDFILLS, OCEANS AND RIVERS SINCE LAUNCH

Explosive Growth Fueled by Schools, Hotels, Fitness Centers, and Workplaces Across the Country as They Meet Rising Consumer Demand for Less Plastic Waste, Safe Drinking Water, and Wellness with FloWater Refill Stations

DENVER, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FloWater today announces the milestone achievement of saving one billion plastic water bottles from entering the environment since its launch in 2013. This explosive growth has been fueled by consumer demand for safe, better-tasting drinking water without the plastic waste.

Partnering with FloWater, 12,000 schools, hotels, fitness centers, and workplaces across the country have now transformed their tap water with FloWater Refill Stations into ultra-purified water, without the plastic, that eliminates up to 99.9% of all impurities including PFAS (forever chemicals), glyphosates, heavy metals, like lead and Chromium 6, and microplastics. FloWater's Advanced Purification Refill Stations, with 7-stage Advanced Osmosis purification technology, also enhances the water with added alkalinity and electrolytes and trace minerals for better hydration. A carbon coconut filter 'finishes' the chilled water for a great taste.

"We are incredibly proud to celebrate the Billion Bottles Saved milestone," commented FloWater CEO and Co-Founder, Rich Razgaitis. "We also thank and celebrate our thousands of business and school partners, and the millions of consumers across the country who have made this milestone possible. They are leading the change in their industries with the FloWater experience, bringing their customers the best-tasting, ultra-purified water on the planet, while eliminating plastic waste and the threats of dangerous contaminants."

The Billion Bottles Saved milestone represents the cumulative number of single-use plastic water bottles saved from the environment with FloWater Refill Stations in the hospitality and fitness industries, at schools and events, and where consumers work and shop.

Business and school leaders across the country weighed in as part of the Billion Bottles Saved celebration.

In Flower Mound, Texas, Shine Fitness CEO, Julie Costly, commented that, "Our guests love FloWater. With its Advanced Purification, alkalization, and added electrolytes, it's better hydrating and fits right into our health and wellness experience. Our students fill their water bottles on the way out, every time. There is no better-tasting water than FloWater!"

The Albuquerque Public School District has been a large contributor to reducing single-use plastic water bottles across different locations. "With FloWater, our students now have access to the best, safest water available, free from plastic waste. And because it tastes so great, they're drinking much more water—leading to better hydration that significantly enhances their health, well-being, and academic success. Because of the success of the FloWater Refill Stations, APS is expanding the installation of more units across more schools to ensure even greater access for our students," said John Dufay, Assistant Deputy of Operations, Albuquerque Public Schools.

In the hospitality industry, better-tasting and plastic-free water is proving to be an important guest amenity. "Miraval Arizona is proud to support FloWater's conservation efforts as part of the Miraval Resorts brand-wide commitment to mindful living. All guests are provided with reusable water bottles upon check-in, and our FloWater stations create opportunity for mindful moments for our guests and colleagues to practice environmental responsibility," noted Mark Stebbings, General Manager at Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa.

FloWater partners in retail are also changing the shopping experience. "At Rothy's, we've diverted over 200 plastic million bottles from landfills and oceans—transformed into our stylish, sustainable shoes and accessories. By integrating FloWater Refill Stations into our stores, we're proud to multiply our impact by expanding access to quality water for all," says Anna Doré, Rothy's Senior Director of Communications

Razgaitis added that celebrating the Billion Bottles Saved achievement is meant to rally consumers and business around saving the next billion. Plans are underway for a holiday awareness campaign called 'FloWater, Always Unwrapped', highlighting the environmental damage caused by the 'wrapped' (in plastic) water and soda distributed by the beverage industry. The campaign is designed to inspire consumers and business to make a better choice.

