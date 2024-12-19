FLOWATER LAUNCHES 'ALWAYS UNWRAPPED' CAMPAIGN TROLLING "BIG BEVERAGE" FOR WRAPPING WATER IN PLASTIC

One company, Denver-based FloWater, is launching a campaign highlighting a fundamentally different and plastic-free way forward. The campaign, running throughout December, features cheeky, not-so-subtle messaging that exposes the ugly truth about plastic bottles and draws a sharp contrast between wasteful, plastic-wrapped water and FloWater's waste-free, Always Unwrapped hydration. FloWater has been taking on 'Big Beverage' for over a decade with a safer, better-tasting and plastic-free hydration solution for business and consumers.

The multi-channel campaign features a billboard in front of big beverage's Atlanta headquarters. Creative for the digital billboards includes, "They Wrap Water in Plastic: We Don't. FloWater, Always Unwrapped." On social channels, the campaign continues the "No Plastic: Always Unwrapped" messaging, while playing off iconic Big Beverage advertising and challenges consumers to demand a cleaner solution anywhere they work, rest, or play. In the spirit of the season, one element of the campaign includes, "This holiday season, let's unwrap a better way: clean water, no plastic."

On a mission to transform the way the world drinks water, FloWater recently announced a benchmark achievement while delivering better hydration: One BILLION plastic water bottles saved from entering landfills, oceans, lakes, and rivers since its launch in 2013. The Billion Bottles Saved milestone represents the cumulative number of 'fills' with FloWater Refill Stations in the hospitality and fitness industries, at schools and events, and where consumers work, rest, and play across the country.

FloWater CEO and Co-Founder, Rich Razgaitis commented, "Big Beverage may be doubling down on plastic waste, but we are incredibly proud to partner with the tens of thousands of businesses and schools across the country serving millions of consumers who are committed to a transformation of tap water that changes the way the world drinks water—free of plastic waste."

Incubated in Silicon Valley and now based in Denver, FloWater is revolutionizing the way the world drinks water. With proprietary 7-stage Advanced Purification technology, FloWater Refill Stations transform ordinary tap water into ultra-purified, high-performance hydration, while removing up to 99.9% of all toxins like lead, PFAS, microplastics, and more.

Delivering the purest, best-tasting water available, FloWater is leading the charge against plastic pollution and, to date, has saved one billion plastic water bottles from entering the environment.

Recognized as a World Changing Idea by Fast Company, FloWater is trusted by over 10,000 forward-thinking businesses, hotels, schools, and fitness centers nationwide—including Google, Hyatt, Xponential Studios, and Oakland Unified Schools—to deliver next-level hydration without the plastic waste. Learn more at DrinkFloWater.com. Follow Us: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn.

