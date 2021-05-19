Flowbird Transforms Urban Mobility In Monaco

Monaco is continuing its digital transformation by deploying 'Monapass', a new mobility application for users, tourists, and commuters. It called on the technological expertise and know-how of Flowbird, a world leader in urban mobility technology, to deliver the solution.

Monapass is an all-in-one mobile application with journey planning and an integrated payment system for Monaco's transportation including:

CAM buses

'MonaBike' electric bikes

On-street parking

Cards, subscriptions and payment methods are integrated into one application, which also provides a range of features including real-time traffic information, bus timetables, bicycle availability and location. The free mobile application allows users to easily and securely plan and pay for their trips via a single ticket, pass, bus or bicycle subscription. For example, users can park their vehicle in the city before using a bus and/or a bike, which can all be booked and paid for via the Monapass mobile application.

In addition to improving the user ticketing and payments experience, Monapass promotes green and active mobility, in support of Monaco's objective of reducing light vehicle traffic by 20% by 2030.

OPEN PAYMENT - A DIGITAL SOLUTION FOR SMART MOBILITY

Flowbird's digital solutions allow cities access to easy, fast, safe and secure multimodal and sustainable urban mobility systems. Present in over eighty countries, Flowbird has deployed an optimised its digital offer for Monaco in response to its unique requirements.

Flowbird is also deploying Open Payments on CAM's bus network, combining ticketing and electronic payments to enable passengers to use their bank card as a transport ticket. The system is also compliant for payments with smart devices such as phones and watches. A tap on the validator with their contactless payment device when boarding permits passengers to travel and to benefit from optimum pricing. Residents and tourists visiting Monaco can all use this service, allowing them to get the best value fare for their journeys: Open Payments are suitable for everyone and the intelligent system provides daily, weekly or monthly price capping, to guarantee the best value for all journeys.

