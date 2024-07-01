Flower and Ornamental Plants Market size is set to grow by USD 37.8 billion from 2024-2028, Use of flowers and plants for decorative and aesthetic purposes to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global flower and ornamental plants market size is estimated to grow by USD 37.8 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.69% during the forecast period. Use of flowers and plants for decorative and aesthetic purposes is driving market growth, with a trend towards expanding distribution channels in business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) spaces. However, dependence on climatic conditions poses a challenge. Key market players include 1 800 FLOWERS.COM Inc., Astra Fund Holland BV, Bailey Nurseries Inc., Ball Horticultural Co., Beekenkamp Verpakkingen B.V, Bridge Farm Group, Coletta and Tyson Ltd., Daleys Fruit Tree Nursery, Double H Nurseries Ltd., Dutch Flower Group, Farplants Sales Ltd., Flamingo Horticulture investments, FTD LLC, H Andreas GmbH, Hofland Flowering Plants, Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc., Newey Ltd., Nyee Phoe Group, Royal FloraHolland, and Sakata Seed Corp..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Cut flowers and Potted plants), End-user (Commercial and Residential), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled 1 800 FLOWERS.COM Inc., Astra Fund Holland BV, Bailey Nurseries Inc., Ball Horticultural Co., Beekenkamp Verpakkingen B.V, Bridge Farm Group, Coletta and Tyson Ltd., Daleys Fruit Tree Nursery, Double H Nurseries Ltd., Dutch Flower Group, Farplants Sales Ltd., Flamingo Horticulture investments, FTD LLC, H Andreas GmbH, Hofland Flowering Plants, Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc., Newey Ltd., Nyee Phoe Group, Royal FloraHolland, and Sakata Seed Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global flower and ornamental plants market is experiencing significant growth due to the expansion of distribution channels. Traditional retailers like Costco and Walmart, as well as e-commerce platforms, are increasing product availability and market penetration. In January 2020, 1-800-Flowers introduced a mobile app with advanced features to enhance customer experience. Online retailers provide product descriptions, price comparisons, and gardening tips, making purchasing decisions easier for consumers. Companies like ProFlowers offer international delivery of fresh flowers. This trend, driven by the Internet's increasing penetration and smartphone usage, will positively impact the market during the forecast period.

The ornamental plants and flowers market is thriving with various trends. These include the use of potted plants in homes and offices, the increasing popularity of flowering trees, and the demand for low-maintenance plants. The trend towards sustainability is also driving the use of native plants and the practice of landscaping with indigenous species. Another trend is the rise of flower delivery services and the increasing popularity of seasonal flowers. Additionally, there is a growing interest in edible flowers and their use in food and beverages. The market for ornamental plants and flowers is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

Market Challenges

The flower and ornamental plants industry faces significant challenges due to climatic conditions. Some plants need ample sunlight to grow, while others can thrive in shaded areas. Artificial illumination and temperature control are necessary for many nurseries and growers. Extreme temperatures and ice accumulation can harm plants. Kenya , a major flower-producing country, experiences below-average rainfall and drought, threatening its supply in the EU market. Rising temperatures also negatively impact pollination. These climatic issues pose risks to the global flower and ornamental plants market's growth.

The Flower and Ornamental Plants market faces several challenges. Production costs, such as land, labor, and fertilizers, continue to rise. Consumers desire a wide variety of flowers and ornamental plants, which increases the need for cultivating diverse species. Additionally, climate and weather conditions impact plant growth and availability. Furthermore, competition from other countries with lower production costs poses a significant challenge. Consumers also prefer sustainable and eco-friendly practices, adding to the complexity of the market. Lastly, the trend towards automated and precision farming is increasing, requiring significant investment in technology and infrastructure.

Segment Overview

This flower and ornamental plants market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Cut flowers

1.2 Potted plants End-user 2.1 Commercial

2.2 Residential Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Cut flowers- The Flower and Ornamental Plants Market is thriving, with sales consistently increasing. Various types of flowers and ornamental plants are in high demand, including roses, tulips, sunflowers, and succulents. Retailers and wholesalers source these plants from local and international suppliers. Consumers purchase these plants for personal use, events, and commercial establishments. The market's growth can be attributed to the rising awareness of indoor gardening and the desire for greener spaces. Additionally, the availability of a wide range of plant varieties and convenient online shopping options further boosts market growth.

Research Analysis

The Flower and Ornamental Plants Market encompasses a wide range of industries, including interior decoration and landscaping. This market is driven by the aesthetic appeal of cultivated flora, with key players focusing on plant breeding for new and unique varieties. Floriculture, the production of cut flowers, plays a significant role in this market, supplying commercial enterprises such as florists, event planners, and landscapers with a diverse range of options. Sweet Peas, Gardenias, Stephanotis, Buttercups, Peonies, Hydrangeas, Lily, Tulips, Roses, and many other types of ornamental plants are in high demand for their beauty and ability to enhance both residential and commercial spaces. Cross breeding and sustainability are also important considerations in the development of new plant varieties and the overall growth of the market. The floral industry continues to thrive, providing consumers with a connection to nature and contributing to the overall aesthetic appeal of our surroundings.

Market Research Overview

The Flower and Ornamental Plants market encompasses a wide range of plant species grown for their aesthetic value. These plants include annuals, perennials, shrubs, and trees. The market is driven by various factors such as increasing urbanization, growing demand for landscaping, and the rising trend of indoor gardening. Consumers seek out these plants for their ability to enhance the visual appeal of both residential and commercial spaces. Additionally, the market is influenced by seasonal trends, with certain plants being more popular during specific seasons. The segment for cut flowers is a significant part of the market, with a focus on supplying fresh and high-quality blooms for various occasions. Overall, the Flower and Ornamental Plants market is a dynamic and diverse industry that caters to a broad range of consumer needs and preferences.

