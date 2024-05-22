Greenhouse Market, 33% of Growth to Originate from North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global greenhouse market size is estimated to grow by USD 21.89 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 9.65% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Greenhouse Market 2024-2028

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 - 2022 Segments Covered Type (Commercial greenhouses and Non-commercial greenhouses), Product (Plastic greenhouse and Glass greenhouse), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Key Companies Covered AGC Inc., Agra Tech Inc., Berry Global Inc., Controlled Environments Ltd., DeCloet Greenhouse Mfg. Ltd., DENSO Corp., Europrogress Srl, Gibraltar Industries Inc., Hort Americas LLC, LOGIQS B.V., Ludy Greenhouse Mfg. Corp., Luiten Greenhouses BV, Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, PLASTIKA KRITIS SA, Poly Tex Inc., Prospiant Inc, Richel Group SAS, Saveer Biotech Ltd., Stuppy Greenhouse, The Glasshouse Company Pty Ltd., Top Greenhouses Ltd., FarmFluence, HOKLARTHERM GMBH, Karmens Garden and Greenhouse, Redwire Corp., Sichuan Baolida Metal Pipe Fittings Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and Venlo AP HOLLAND Group Regions Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

North America Europe APAC South America Middle East and Africa

1. North America - The North American market is set for growth, driven by a rising demand for sustainable farming practices. Consumers are increasingly mindful of environmental impacts, favoring pesticide-free, locally sourced produce. Greenhouses offer a solution, enabling chemical-free cultivation. Urban farming is gaining traction amid land scarcity, with greenhouses employing vertical farming techniques to optimize space. These trends are expected to fuel market expansion in the region.

Segmentation Overview

Type 1.1 Commercial greenhouses

1.2 Non-commercial greenhouses Product 2.1 Plastic greenhouse

2.2 Glass greenhouse Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment: The commercial greenhouses sector is set for significant growth in the forecast period. These structures are vital for large-scale agriculture, offering controlled environments for optimal crop growth year-round. Equipped with advanced tech like drip irrigation and climate control, they boost productivity and yield. Integration of AI and automation further enhances efficiency.

Technological advancements and eco-friendly practices are key drivers. With precise control over factors like temperature and light, these greenhouses extend growing seasons and maintain consistent crop quality. Expect continued expansion fueled by innovation and sustainable practices in the commercial agriculture and horticulture industries.

Research Analysis

The greenhouse market is experiencing significant growth due to urbanization and the rising population's increasing demand for food. With the limited arable land available, the use of greenhouses for increased production has become essential. Greenhouses employ climate control systems, such as heating, cooling, and lighting, to optimize growing conditions. Export subsidies, tariffs, and direct payments have played a role in the market's expansion.

Hydroponics and aquaponics are modern cultivation methods used in greenhouses to make the most of limited space. However, the initial investment and high maintenance costs can be a challenge for low-income farmers. Profitable crops like tomatoes, medicinal herbs, and certain fruits are commonly grown in greenhouses. Greenhouses come in various materials, including glass and plastic, with polyethylene, polycarbonate, and polymethylmethacrylate being popular choices for their durability and cost-effectiveness.

Market Overview

The Greenhouse Market refers to the global trade of products and services related to greenhouse agriculture. This market encompasses various components such as greenhouse structures, heating systems, cooling systems, lighting systems, and automation systems. The primary objective of greenhouse farming is to extend the growing season and protect crops from harsh environmental conditions.

The market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for locally grown produce, urbanization, and technological advancements in greenhouse farming. Additionally, the market is witnessing a shift towards sustainable and efficient farming practices, leading to the adoption of advanced greenhouse systems. Overall, the Greenhouse Market is a significant contributor to the agricultural sector, providing farmers with the ability to produce crops year-round and maintain optimal growing conditions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

