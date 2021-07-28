Flower Lab, Launching Today, Offers Cleanest, Highest-Quality Cannabinoid Products

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consequence Media has announced the launch of Flower Lab, a new brand of premium hemp products formulated with the wellness benefits of the cannabis plant to help achieve a desired state of well-being.

Products offered through Flower Lab, a new brand of premium hemp products formulated with the wellness benefits of the cannabis plant to help achieve a desired state of well-being.

Available exclusively through Consequence Shop (http://shop.consequence.net), Flower Lab offers premium formulations that are wellness-focused, third-party lab tested for potency and purity cannabinoid extracts, promoting holistic health, mind, body, and soul. Flower Lab's full-spectrum hemp extract produces the cleanest, highest-quality cannabinoid products available, the result of a proprietary extraction process that applies heat, water, pressure, and a lipid to organically farmed 100-percent American grown hemp and manufactured into whole-plant hemp extracts containing a full spectrum of naturally occurring phytocannabinoids. No chemical solvents like ethanol or butane ever touch Flower Lab's products to ensure the purest whole-plant extract possible.

Flower Lab launches today with an array of product categories, including full-spectrum tinctures (liquid products), gummies, capsules, and topical creams.

In tandem with the launch of Flower Lab, Consequence Media is revealing KOAST, a sub-brand of exclusive, high-quality recreational and artist-branded hemp products. GWAR's "Bud of Gods" is the first in the series of KOAST's artist-branded hemp collaborations, featuring CBD and Delta-8, flower, tinctures, and gummies, as well as custom merchandise.

"We are thrilled to partner with Consequence Media to bring the best CBD products to their audience. We have a shared passion and attention to detail that are a perfect fit for each other," says Clay Catinella, who will lead Flower Lab on behalf of Consequence Media. "We created Flower Lab because we saw the need for quality, transparency, and education in the CBD market. We deeply believe in the benefits of the cannabis plant and its ability to positively impact people's lives. The Flower Lab brand and the brands we curate signify the best cannabinoid products available."

"This is a strategic relationship born of our shared values around wellness, quality and transparency," adds Sajan Shiva, CEO of Consequence Media. "This collaboration aligns well with our expansion strategy to reach consumers in new environments across the U.S. We are excited to launch Flower Lab with the primary objective of helping people lead healthy, happy lives."

For more information, visit shop.consequence.net or [email protected].

About Consequence Media

Consequence Media connects brands to the world's premier independent publishers in music, film, gaming, and pop culture, as well as a highly engaged audience of influential millennials.

Consequence Media includes the entirety of pop culture and entertainment coverage and created a one-of-a-kind audience underpinned by award-winning content and optimized by data. Consequence Media presents a proven, one-stop shop for elevated brand campaigns and performance marketing activities that speak to experience seekers everywhere.

Consequence Media's flagship publisher Consequence (formerly known as Consequence of Sound) — delivers award-winning branded and experiential activations, critically acclaimed content, exclusive scoops, and cutting-edge video. Established in 2007, Consequence is visited by more than 8.5 million unique visitors monthly and ranks among the most visited and engaged digital pop culture publications. Consequence is based in New York and is owned and operated by Consequence Media.

Products offered through Flower Lab, a new brand of premium hemp products formulated with the wellness benefits of the cannabis plant to help achieve a desired state of well-being.

