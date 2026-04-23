FLOWERS STILL REIGN SUPREME: 75% OF CONSUMERS CHOOSE BLOOMS FOR MOTHER'S DAY

1-800-Flowers Marks 50 Years of Celebrating Moms with New Insights on How America Is Gifting in 2026

JERICHO, N.Y., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowers remain the #1 Mother's Day gift, with 75 percent of consumers planning to purchase blooms for the holiday, according to new insights from the NRF. As 1-800-Flowers.com celebrates its 50th Mother's Day, one of the most significant moments in floral retail, it is unveiling a snapshot of how Americans are honoring moms this year.

From shopping behaviors to trending bouquets, Mother's Day 2026 reflects a broader evolution in how, when and why consumers gift.

Precious Peony Bouquet Amazing Mom Bouquet

1-800-Flowers Mother's Day Facts by The Numbers

15 million stems delivered: Including 7 million roses and 2.5 million tulips, making Mother's Day one of the largest floral moments of the year. Carnations, lilies and daisies are also top choices with peonies for unique floral varieties.





Including 7 million roses and 2.5 million tulips, making Mother's Day one of the largest floral moments of the year. Carnations, lilies and daisies are also top choices with peonies for unique floral varieties. Last-minute shopping dominates: 63% of all Mother's Day orders are expected during the week leading up to the holiday (May 4-9).



Millennials drive last-minute gifting: Millennials favor same-day delivery and top bouquets like Mother's Embrace and Fields of Europe for Mom and leading the surge in same day delivery orders. Baby Boomers tend to shop 4-7 days in advance.



A near 50/50 split: Mother's Day flower purchasing is nearly evenly split between men and women (49% vs. 51%), a unique trend compared to other floral holidays.



What's Trending for Mother's Day

Top-selling bouquets: Customer favorites that include trend colors of pink and purple including Mother's Embrace, Fields of Europe for Mom, Lovely Lavender Medley and Assorted Tulips.





Customer favorites that include trend colors of pink and purple including Mother's Embrace, Fields of Europe for Mom, Lovely Lavender Medley and Assorted Tulips. Personalization sells out: Personalized vases were a breakout hit last year, selling out ahead of the holiday and are returning with new photo-driven designs.





Personalized vases were a breakout hit last year, selling out ahead of the holiday and are returning with new photo-driven designs. Premium gifting is on the rise: Luxury options like preserved Magnificent Roses® (lasting up to a year) continue to gain popularity.





Luxury options like preserved Magnificent Roses® (lasting up to a year) continue to gain popularity. Bright, bold color trends: Pink and purple dominate, alongside vibrant mixed bouquets featuring hot pink and yellow tones.





Pink and purple dominate, alongside vibrant mixed bouquets featuring hot pink and yellow tones. Search trends highlight seasonal favorites : Both Google search data and 1-800-Flowers.com site searches show strong interest in peonies and tulips heading into Mother's Day with peonies being searched over 3M times on Google, underscoring continued demand for trending unique spring blooms.





: Both Google search data and 1-800-Flowers.com site searches show strong interest in peonies and tulips heading into Mother's Day with peonies being searched over 3M times on Google, underscoring continued demand for trending unique spring blooms. Gifting continues to expand beyond moms as we honor the mom figures, recognizing the women that support us with wives, sisters, grandmothers and more.

About 1-800-Flowers.com®

For 50 years, 1-800-Flowers.com has offered truly original floral arrangements, plants, and unique gifts to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, everyday occasions, and seasonal holidays, and to deliver comfort during times of grief. Backed by a caring team obsessed with service, 1-800-Flowers.com provides customers with thoughtful ways to express themselves and connect with the most important people in their lives.

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SOURCE 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.