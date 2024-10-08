Flowfinity 24.2 Enhances Data Visualization and Smart Factory Monitoring Solutions

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowfinity Inc., a leader in helping process improvers automate business workflows without code, is excited to announce the release of Flowfinity 24.2. This new release extends the platform's capabilities to help users better visualize and analyze data, schedule tasks, and manage resources.

Flowfinity empowers business users to quickly take custom business process management and smart factory solutions from idea to delivery to drive user adoption and reduce deployment risk.

Scatter plot chart

The new release adds meaningful functionality to ensure users get the most out of the Flowfinity platform.

"Flowfinity 24.2 represents a significant advance in data visualization capabilities and an enhancement to the end-user experience, which reflects our commitment to continuous improvement," said Larry Wilson, Vice President at Flowfinity. "The ability to analyze data in scatter plot charts will help managers to identify trends while the "watchdog" capability for IoT monitoring provides greater situational awareness of operations on the shop floor and in control rooms."

New functionality and improvements include:

Improved dashboards with scatter plot charts to help visualize relationships during data analysis to help identify trends and forecast future results, plus improvements to scheduling tools to highlight resource use and tasks that are urgent or overdue.

Act on missing sensor updates with monitoring triggers in IoT data streams which provide a "watchdog" to alert if a malfunction occurs so staff are immediately aware and can take timely action to prevent defects or unplanned downtime.

Configure transparency and show a legend in Web Map Service layers for a more intuitive and informative viewing experience so users can toggle through layers to isolate important information and easily understand map symbols and context.

Calculate column labels and orient label text horizontally or vertically in nested fields, plus hide columns for improved navigation on mobile with less scrolling and reduced potential for data entry errors or user confusion.

Create rich text format headers and footers that can be printed or exported to custom PDF reports with logos and document data to help readers more easily find the information they need while reinforcing corporate brand identity.

In addition, Flowfinity 24.2 is also compatible with Flowfinity Streams, a new way to collect, ingest, and store high-volume time series data, optimized for industrial IoT applications. Flowfinity 24.2 is available now for new and existing customers. For more information on the latest features and capabilities, or to upgrade, please visit: https://www.flowfinity.com

About Flowfinity

Celebrating 25 years! Flowfinity is a no-code platform that empowers the people closest to their real-work business processes to create, automate, and integrate custom applications. The platform helps process improvers build flexible, scalable solutions without the complexity, disruption, and cost that can hinder digital transformation.

The intuitive no-code platform combines a web-based app editor, SQL database, process automation robots, advanced data collection including IoT data streaming capability, interactive real-time data visualization dashboards, and reliable system integrations.

Media Contact:

Alex Puttonen

604-379-7351

[email protected]

SOURCE Flowfinity Inc.