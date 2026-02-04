Flowfinity Helps Modernize Regulated Inspection and Testing Workflows for Accelerated Report Delivery with Improved Accuracy

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowfinity, a leading no-code process automation platform, empowered AXS NDT Australia to transform its site inspection data capture and reporting workflows, dramatically reducing reporting turnaround times while improving data accuracy, audit readiness, and customer satisfaction.

Field technician is performing non-destructive testing of a metal wall suspended from ropes.

AXS NDT is a trusted provider of non-destructive testing (NDT), hydrostatic inspection, and field services for the mining, oil & gas, and industrial sectors. The company operates in highly regulated environments and is accredited by the National Association of Testing Authorities (NATA). It must ensure precise, traceable, and compliant reporting across many inspection methods.

As AXS NDT grew, legacy manual workflows were increasingly becoming a constraint due to delays, bottlenecks, and opportunities for error. To modernize operations without disrupting established workflows, AXS NDT selected Flowfinity. With its no-code app builder, they deployed custom inspection and reporting apps tailored to specific test methods and compliance needs to streamline reporting cycles that once took days.

Now, Flowfinity supports nearly all of AXS NDT's reporting, covering 10 different NDT test types. Field technicians capture structured data, photos, and notes directly in custom apps while on location, even in remote areas. Reports are generated instantly in standardized, audit-ready formats that eliminate manual re-entry and transcription.

"Flowfinity gave us the flexibility we'd been missing," said Zack Tass, Branch Manager at AXS NDT. "We build solutions around our workflows rather than forcing our processes to fit an off-the-shelf product. Reporting that used to take days now takes hours."

Clients consistently praise report quality and consistency, while faster delivery has contributed directly to new business.

Looking ahead, AXS NDT plans to expand its use of Flowfinity into asset and inventory management, calibration tracking, and quality assurance automation. The company is also exploring integration with AI assistants to automatically merge reports, validate inspection data, summarize findings, and support future audit and compliance workflows.

"Flowfinity has given us an extra team member," said Tass. "Everything is faster, more accurate, more professional—and we're only beginning to realize its potential."

