Flowfinity Wins Best Low-Code Platform in IoT Breakthrough Awards for Streams IoT Sensor Data Management Solution

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowfinity, a leading no-code workflow automation and IoT monitoring solution, is honored to have been named Best Low-Code Platform in the 2026 IoT Breakthrough Awards. The award recognizes Flowfinity's innovation in helping organizations manage large-scale IoT sensor data streams, demonstrated through its work with the Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati (MSDGC).

Flowfinity Streams is a time series database optimized for large volume, high frequency data ingestion and storage. Perfect for large scale industrial IoT sensor installations requiring real-time visibility.

The annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program honors the world's most innovative companies driving innovation in the global Internet of Things market. Flowfinity was selected for its Streams time-series database, which enables organizations to ingest, structure, and validate massive volumes of sensor data without writing custom code or relying on rigid vendor-controlled systems.

"Flowfinity is redefining how organizations build and scale industrial IoT solutions," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director of IoT Breakthrough. "Their toolset gives teams full control over their IoT data and workflows, eliminating vendor lock-in while accelerating digital transformation."

A standout example of Flowfinity's impact is its deployment at the Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati. MSDGC operates hundreds of remote sensors that generate thousands of data points for regulatory compliance, infrastructure monitoring, and long-term planning. Existing tools left the organization with an unwieldy amount of CSV files and limited control over database structure.

By implementing Flowfinity Streams alongside Flowfinity's Actions no-code workflow automation platform, MSDGC gained sovereignty over its sensor data and optimized the ingestion of high-volume time-series data integrated with remote terminal units and SCADA systems. Now, analysts can better interpret readings in context, increasing their confidence in their data quality when planning wastewater infrastructure projects.

"Flowfinity Streams allows us to have control over our sensor data and make it fit our needs rather than meet the needs of an external software vendor," said Rob Schneider, Engineering Technical Supervisor at MSD's Remote Monitoring Group. "We can tailor it the way we want, which really opens the door to process optimization."

Flowfinity's platform enables utilities, manufacturers, and infrastructure operators to build custom industrial IoT applications for asset monitoring, compliance reporting, predictive maintenance, and operational intelligence, all without writing code or depending on the limitations of rigid off-the-shelf solutions with proprietary sensors and protocols.

"This award reflects our commitment to giving organizations control over their data, their processes, and their digital future," said Larry Wilson, Vice President. "Flowfinity helps technology leaders with a process improvement mindset turn their operational data into real business value."

Flowfinity provides a business process improvement platform designed to make it easier for companies to deliver workflow automation solutions efficiently and effectively. For over 25 years, our software has helped leading organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, public sector agencies, and forward-thinking SMBs innovate and grow.

