Flowfinity Unveils Project Asset Hub to Streamline Process Improvement Record Management

News provided by

Flowfinity Inc.

21 Jun, 2023, 08:47 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowfinity, a leading no-code platform for business process automation, has announced the launch of a new free application called the Project Asset Hub. The Asset Hub was designed to help people responsible for managing process improvement projects by being a single source of truth for assets including records and documentation related to stakeholders, requirements, scope, QA testing and more.

Continue Reading
Flowfinity Project Asset Hub Dashboard
Flowfinity Project Asset Hub Dashboard

People driving process improvement such as Business Analysts and Project Managers know that incomplete or inaccurate project documentation can lead to costly errors or delays. So now they are embracing the Asset Hub to be confident all documentation is accurate and up-to-date to streamline agile solution delivery. The application is deployed on the Flowfinity platform so it's highly flexible and configurable, allowing users to tailor the system to meet the specific needs of their organizations.

"We're excited to offer complimentary access to the Project Asset Hub to help manage the important records required to drive process improvement project success," said Larry Wilson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

"We know from experience that projects of any scale generate interrelated documentation that needs to be accurate and accessible, or requirements can be missed, or stakeholders overlooked, leading to missed deliverables and delays. With feedback from our clients and industry, we're now offering a free solution to overcome this universal challenge." 

The Project Asset Hub is based on pest practices as described by the International Institute of Business Analysis and organizes records and documentation in eight discrete stages throughout the life of a project. The application is highly scalable whether utilized by a team of one or one hundred and can be easily configured without code to meet the needs of any specific project, large or small. 

The Project Asset Hub is the latest addition to Flowfinity's suite of no-code software applications for business process automation. With a focus on empowering business users to automate their workflows, The Flowfinity platform has been adopted by organizations across a wide range of industries, including engineering, manufacturing, and field services.

Flowfinity is offering the Project Asset Hub as a complimentary tool, contact us to see if the Project Asset Hub is right for you: https://www.flowfinity.com/company/contactus.aspx

About Flowfinity

Flowfinity is a no-code development platform used by people closest to their real-work business processes create, automate, and integrate custom applications independently. For over 20 years, Flowfinity has empowered business analysts and IT professionals to build flexible, scalable field data collection apps and workflow automations without committing the resources required to write and maintain code.

Our powerful toolset combines a web-based app editor, central SQL database, advanced mobile data collection, process automation, interactive dashboards, reliable system integration and IoT data streaming and storage capability. For more information, please visit: https://www.flowfinity.com/resources/project-management-applications.aspx

Media Contact:
Alex Puttonen
[email protected]
604-878-0008 ext. 2125

SOURCE Flowfinity Inc.

Also from this source

Flowfinity Introduces Dashboard-Driven Applications to Streamline Field Services Management

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.