Flowfinity White Paper Reveals How Engineers Can Digitize Workflows to Drive Project Success

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowfinity Wireless Inc., a leading no-code platform for business workflow automation, today released a white paper detailing how engineers can better manage their project data collection and reporting by leveraging custom applications.

Forward-thinking engineers understand the value in replacing forms and spreadsheets with data collection apps, digital workflows, and interactive reporting dashboards. However, existing off-the-shelf software lacks the flexibility required to quickly create project-specific solutions.

Flowfinity Engineering Whitepaper

This white paper helps engineers understand how no-code applications bridge the gap, providing the reliability of big-ticket software with the flexibility of custom code in highly flexible and affordable engineering project management solution.

"Engineers are tired of juggling paper forms and spreadsheets all day. That's inefficient and creates the potential for expensive errors. But until recently, digitizing engineering project management meant investing in expensive custom code or buying packaged, inflexible software," said Alex Puttonen, Marketing Manager, Flowfinity.

"The good news is, engineers no longer have to choose between piles of paper forms or expensive software designed for someone else's business processes. No-code toolsets empower engineers to digitize data collection, automate workflows, and streamline reporting quickly, without needing to write a single line of code."

The whitepaper outlines how the engineering industry's leading no-code app configuration platforms are optimized for mobile devices, which helps engineers in the field avoid costly data collection errors or omissions, ensuring improved data quality and reliability.

Read the whitepaper to learn why centralizing records in a cloud-based database for maximum data accessibility ensures accurate audit trails and how interactive reporting dashboards can improve visibility into operations for historical and real-time data analysis.

To download the white paper "How to Drive Engineer Project Success with Custom Apps and Automated Workflows", visit https://www.flowfinity.com/company/publications/engineering-project-success-with-custom-apps-and-automated-workflows.aspx

About Flowfinity

Flowfinity is a no-code platform used to digitize and automate custom business processes. For over 20 years, Flowfinity has empowered IT and business professionals to build flexible, scalable field data collection apps and workflows without committing the resources required to write and maintain code. Our intuitive platform combines a web-based app editor, cloud database, advanced mobile data collection, interactive dashboards, process automations, and reliable integrations including support for IoT devices.

For more information, visit: https://www.flowfinity.com/

Flowfinity Wireless Inc.

Alex Puttonen, Marketing Manager

604-878-0008 ext. 2125

[email protected]

SOURCE Flowfinity Inc.

