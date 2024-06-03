Flowfinity's New Release Offers Significant UI Upgrades to Maps, Calendars and Navigation for Improved User Experience

VANCOUVER, BC, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowfinity Inc., a leader in enterprise no-code application development and process automation software, is excited to announce the release of Flowfinity 24.1. This latest version introduces significant improvements to the user interface and extends the software's capabilities, further empowering clients to drive adoption by delivering business process management applications that users love.

Layered geographic map of the UK as seen in Flowfinity data visualization dashboard in version 24.1

Flowfinity is a leader in lowering barriers to entry for workflow automation and industrial IoT solutions for process improvers across industries to deploy enterprise applications.

"We are thrilled to launch Flowfinity 24.1, which reflects our commitment to continuous improvement and innovation," said Larry Wilson, Vice President at Flowfinity. "These enhancements are designed to meet the evolving needs of our clients, providing them with a more intuitive end user experience and greater efficiency in their workflows."

New features and improvements include:

Enhanced Calendar and Scheduler: Better integration via iCal to connect external event synch to workflows, custom coloring to specific days for better visibility.





Integrated Calendar and Map: Link calendar records to maps and other widgets, enabling users to visually track when and where tasks and events are happening.





Streamlined Navigation with Grouped Tabs: Allow for better categorization and display of applications and dashboards to declutter interfaces and enhance UX.





Advanced GIS Visualizations: Layer external web mapping service information from multiple sources to create detailed custom GIS maps for better analysis.





Conditional Map Color Formatting: Display markers and icons on maps with conditional color formatting to improve operational awareness and response.

In addition, haptic feedback on compatible devices and swipe gesture controls for mobile touchscreens, enriching the user experience and providing intuitive navigation.

Flowfinity Actions 24.1 is also compatible with Flowfinity Streams, a new way to collect, ingest and store high volume time series data, optimized for industrial IoT applications.

Flowfinity 24.1 is available now for new and existing customers. For more information on the new features and capabilities, or to upgrade, please visit: https://www.flowfinity.com

About Flowfinity

Flowfinity is a no-code platform that empowers the people closest to their real-work business processes to create, automate, and integrate custom applications. For over 20 years, Flowfinity has helped process improvers build flexible, scalable data management applications and workflow automations without committing the time and resources required to write and maintain custom code.

The intuitive no-code platform combines a web-based app editor, SQL database, process automation robots, advanced data collection including IoT data streaming capability, interactive real-time data visualization dashboards, and reliable system integrations.

Media Contact:

Alex Puttonen

604-878-0008 ext. 2125

[email protected]

