Flowhub Fuels Product-Led Growth With New Executive Hires

DENVER, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowhub , the cannabis retail management platform for modern dispensaries, today announced the appointment of Craig Gomulka as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Scott Schell as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). The strategic hires bring key technical and business expertise to Flowhub's executive team as the company accelerates its platform innovation and product-led growth following its $23 million Series A funding round. Gomulka and Schell will report directly to CEO Kyle Sherman.

"Our mission at Flowhub is to make safe cannabis products accessible to every adult on planet earth, and to do that we need to hire the best in their field," said Sherman. "Craig and Scott will be instrumental in our ongoing goal to deliver the most reliable and robust cannabis retail platform for our customers. These individuals will tackle the financial and product needs that come with a company growing at a rate like ours as we continue to drive the industry forward."

As CFO, Gomulka will oversee Flowhub's financial management as it enters its next stage of growth. Gomulka has over two decades of experience spanning finance, operations, business development, partnerships, and investment transactions in the healthcare, technology and financial sectors. Most recently, Craig served as CFO at Health Fidelity and earlier Vice President of Finance at Highmark Health.

"It's not very often that you get to be a part of a movement like the one taking place in the cannabis industry right now. I was drawn to Flowhub because of the positive work the company is doing to advocate for change," said Gomulka. "Flowhub is more than a SaaS leader, it's part of the roots helping cannabis entrepreneurs thrive in a highly regulated landscape. I'm looking forward to leading an environment of stability and vitality as we continue on a high growth trajectory."

As its newly appointed CTO, Schell will optimize Flowhub's product-led vision with a continued emphasis on innovations for mobile enhancements, deeper data insights, broader ecosystem flexibility and delivery functionality. With over 25 years of experience, Schell is an architect, entrepreneur and seasoned technology executive with an aptitude for leading global organizations. He has worked at leading enterprise software companies like Convercent, LogRhythm, Avaya and Maptek, and will apply this expertise at Flowhub to add new integrations, features and functionality.

"The technology stack that powers today's modern cannabis business needs to meet complex compliance requirements, provide an openly-integrated and customizable platform, and deliver unparalleled consumer experiences," said Schell. "As the technological backbone of the dispensary, Flowhub makes cannabis retail management both intuitive and powerful, and I'm excited to grow the platform to empower even more customers to run their dream dispensaries."

These hires come at a time of significant momentum for Flowhub, as the company launches forward after its $23 million Series A funding round in October 2019 led by e.ventures, Evolv Ventures and Poseidon. Over the past year, Flowhub has entered into the Oklahoma and Missouri markets, brought on 15 new partners and welcomed 55 employees that expanded its team by 121 percent. The company also debuted significant enhancements to the Flowhub platform, including the Stash App for mobile inventory management, the Cashier App for enhanced point-of-sale capabilities with iPad compatibility, the Specials Engine for managing discounts across all stores and Order Ahead for in-store pickup with integration partners Dutchie and Jane.

