Flowhub Launches Advanced BioTrack State Traceability Integration to Support Cannabis Retailers Nationwide

Cannabis technology leader expands to 36 legal markets with new BioTrack integration built for multi-state track-and-trace compliance

DENVER, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowhub , the dispensary growth platform for cannabis retailers nationwide, today announced its integration with BioTrack, the official government traceability system for 11 legal cannabis markets in the United States. The integration expands Flowhub's national footprint to 36 states and simplifies dispensary operations, offering a centralized platform designed specifically to meet the evolving needs of cannabis retailers.

"The expansion into BioTrack-compliant states marks a significant milestone for Flowhub. We are committed to growing alongside our retail partners as they enter new markets, including New York, Illinois, Florida and New Mexico where billions of dollars in cannabis are sold annually," said Kyle Sherman, Founder and CEO of Flowhub. "There is a glaring need for a more modern POS software platform like Flowhub. We're powering the next generation of dispensaries that are efficient, sustainable, growing, and profitable."

Flowhub is uniquely positioned as the premier operating system for cannabis retailers and remains committed to enhancing access to legal cannabis in all U.S. markets. Integrating BioTrack's seed-to-sale compliance solution centralizes key business functions, automates workflows and untangles complex compliance reporting with the following features:

Multi-state functionality : Multi-state operators (MSOs) can effectively manage multiple cannabis retail dispensaries and report to various track-and-trace compliance systems (including Metrc, BioTrack, and state-specific regulatory bodies) under a single login. Unlike other platforms on the market, this unprecedented centralization provides MSOs with deep corporate controls for managing deals, products, inventory, and reporting across all locations nationwide.

: Multi-state operators (MSOs) can effectively manage multiple cannabis retail dispensaries and report to various track-and-trace compliance systems (including Metrc, BioTrack, and state-specific regulatory bodies) under a single login. Unlike other platforms on the market, this unprecedented centralization provides MSOs with deep corporate controls for managing deals, products, inventory, and reporting across all locations nationwide. In-app discrepancy management : A first-of-its-kind workflow allowing BioTrack users to efficiently address cannabis inventory discrepancies without leaving the point of sale

: A first-of-its-kind workflow allowing BioTrack users to efficiently address cannabis inventory discrepancies without leaving the point of sale Automated sales reporting : Maintain full compliance and reduce the risk of human error by automatically pushing sales reports to BioTrack in real time

: Maintain full compliance and reduce the risk of human error by automatically pushing sales reports to BioTrack in real time Receive by manifest: Importing pre-populated BioTrack data directly in Flowhub simplifies the process of adding new inventory and saves valuable time

Flowhub adds the BioTrack integration to its expanding suite of dispensary business growth solutions. In 2022, Flowhub unveiled Maui™ , its next-generation point of sale system built from scratch and re-architected based on 8 years of national cannabis expertise. Designed to tackle evolving industry demands and complex multi-state regulations, Maui delivers 20x faster performance with 99.99% uptime and has now been universally adopted by 100% of Flowhub's 1,000+ customer base. Maui continues to develop at a high velocity with the consistent release of new features and enhancements, underscoring Flowhub's dedication to meeting the dynamic needs of the cannabis industry.

"We look at three things when it comes to our POS system: how is it for owners, how is it for our staff, and how is it for our customers," said Rich Rainone, Co-founder at Dazed, which operates cannabis dispensaries in New York and Massachusetts. "Flowhub is unbelievable compared to the other options, I don't even think there's a close second."

Flowhub's commitment to innovation has allowed the company to achieve profitability, a rare milestone in the cannabis technology space. The company has granted more than $8M in free software through its Social Equity Program and has attracted the backing of high-profile investors, including the founders of Venmo and world-renowned rapper, entrepreneur, and entertainment mogul Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter.

To learn more about Flowhub's mission to uplift the cannabis industry and democratize enterprise-level software for retailers of all sizes, please visit https://flowhub.com/ .

About Flowhub

Flowhub is the dispensary growth platform providing compliance, point of sale (POS), payments, inventory management, analytics, and easy integrations for cannabis retailers nationwide.

Founded by Kyle Sherman in 2015, Flowhub pioneered the first Metrc API integration and the Nug Pro®, the cannabis industry's first mobile scanner device for streamlining daily workflows. Today, Flowhub processes over $3 billion in cannabis sales annually, empowering more than 1,000 cannabis retailers to automate operations, increase revenue, and create the best dispensary experience possible.

Flowhub is on the frontlines of ending cannabis prohibition and is proud to be a founding director of both the Cannabis Trade Federation and the U.S. Cannabis Council, in addition to awarding over $8 million in free software through its Social Equity Program to support underrepresented dispensary owners.

Flowhub is a privately held, remote-first company. Investors include Headline, Poseidon, Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter, and Evolv Ventures (The Kraft Heinz Company venture arm), the founders of Venmo, and more.

For more information, visit flowhub.com .

