Flowz Partners with ACG 101 Corridor to Empower Business Growth and Connection Across Southern California

Founded in 1954, ACG is the most trusted and respected resource for middle-market dealmakers, investors, and business leaders who drive growth and build companies. With more than 13,000 members across 61 regional chapters worldwide, ACG provides its network with powerful opportunities for connection, dealmaking, and innovation.

Through this collaboration, Flowz joins an elite community of CEOs, CFOs, COOs, investors, lenders, and advisers who shape the region's corporate growth landscape. The partnership underscores Flowz's commitment to empowering business leaders with efficient staffing, operational support, and strategic scalability to fuel sustainable success.

"We're excited to partner with ACG 101 Corridor and connect with some of the brightest business minds in Southern California," said Caroline Dalal, CEO of Flowz. "Our team shares ACG's mission of helping companies grow smarter and stronger. Together, we're creating opportunities to scale operations, optimize teams, and invest in lasting business growth."

The ACG 101 Corridor Chapter hosts leading business events and programs across Ventura, Santa Barbara, and the West Valley, bringing together executives, investors, and advisors focused on corporate development, M&A, and growth strategy.

"Flowz represents the forward-thinking energy that defines our ACG community," said Michele Buckley, Executive Director of ACG 101 Corridor. "Their expertise in staffing and operational efficiency brings valuable insight to the middle-market ecosystem we serve."

As an ACG 101 Corridor Sponsor, Flowz will participate in upcoming 2026 ACG programs and networking events, contributing to conversations around workforce innovation, growth strategy, and business efficiency in the evolving corporate landscape.

About Flowz

Flowz is a modern business solutions and staffing company that helps organizations scale with on-demand teams, operational support, and process-driven efficiency. With a mission to make world-class talent accessible to every business, Flowz empowers companies to grow smarter and faster through its flexible workforce solutions.

Learn more at www.flowz.la .

About ACG 101 Corridor

The ACG 101 Corridor Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth is the leading organization for professionals involved in middle-market growth, corporate development, and M&A across Southern California, from San Fernando to Santa Barbara. ACG's global network operates through 61 chapters worldwide, representing more than 100,000 investors, executives, and advisers dedicated to driving business growth.

Learn more at www.acg.org/101 .

About Flowz Staffing

Flowz Staffing is a global leader in subscription-based staffing solutions, delivering top-tier administrative, creative, IT, and industry-specific professionals to businesses of all sizes. By removing hiring overhead, legal risk, and operational complexity, Flowz empowers its clients to focus on scaling their companies with confidence.

For any Press related question please contact: Keanan Govender

For more information, visit:

www.flowz.com

SOURCE Flowz Staffing LLC