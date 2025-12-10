Flowz Staffing Partners with the Bucked Up LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk to Bring Community, Celebration, and Opportunity to SoFi Stadium

As an All-American Partner of LA Bowl Cares, Flowz is proud to extend its impact through charitable initiatives inspired by the Hollywood Park Foundation, which focuses on providing access, opportunity, and equity for all Angelenos. In partnership with LA Bowl Cares and the Hollywood Park Foundation, Flowz is donating 100 Bucked Up LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk game tickets to local nonprofits. Together, these efforts create opportunities for community members to experience the excitement of college football at SoFi Stadium, reflecting Flowz's belief that access and inclusion build stronger communities.

"Partnerships like this are at the heart of who we are," said Caroline Dalal, CEO of Flowz Staffing. "Flowz is built on the power of connection, connecting people to opportunity, teams to talent, and communities to experiences that matter. The Bucked Up LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk is the perfect stage to celebrate that spirit."

"We're thrilled to welcome Flowz once again to the LA Bowl Cares family. Their continued commitment to community and empowerment aligns perfectly with our mission to use this game as a platform for giving back and bringing people together," said Robael Enyew, Executive Director, Bucked Up LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk.

The Bucked Up LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk matches the Mountain West's No. 1 team against a former Pac-12 team to kick off bowl season. Hosted by NFL legend Rob Gronkowski, the LA Bowl celebrates athletic excellence, sportsmanship, and community engagement through initiatives like LA Bowl Cares, which supports outreach efforts across the Los Angeles area. Its community ticket program allows businesses and individuals to give back by donating tickets to local Inglewood and greater Los Angeles youth and non-profit groups.

Known for redefining how businesses scale through flexible, subscription-based staffing, Flowz continues to show that its impact extends beyond the workplace. This partnership is about more than visibility; it's about creating experiences that unite, uplift, and remind us that teamwork isn't just for the field.

Flowz will also host clients, partners, and community guests in a premium suite experience at the Bucked Up LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk, celebrating shared success and the partnerships that make it all possible.

Tickets, Suites, and Group Tickets Can Be Purchased at SoFiStadium.com/LABowl

About Bucked Up LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk

The Bucked Up LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk is an annual collegiate football bowl game held at SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, in Inglewood, Calif. SoFi Stadium is the centerpiece of Hollywood Park, a near 300-acre mixed-use destination owned, being built and developed by Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke. Owned and operated by SoFi Stadium, Bucked Up LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk features the Mountain West's No. 1 selection versus a former Pac-12 team, after the CFP selection. In addition to the matchup, Bucked Up LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk hosts a series of events for the teams, their families, fans, and locals in the days leading up to the game, as well as year-round activities that engage the local community. For more information about the Bucked Up LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk, including ticketing, go to www.LABowlGame.com and visit @LABowlGame on Twitter/X, Instagram and Facebook.

About Flowz Staffing

Flowz Staffing is a global leader in subscription-based staffing solutions, delivering top-tier administrative, creative, IT, and industry-specific professionals to businesses of all sizes. By removing hiring overhead, legal risk, and operational complexity, Flowz empowers its clients to focus on scaling their companies with confidence.

For more information, visit:

www.flowz.com

SOURCE Flowz Staffing LLC