Floyd's 99 Barbershop Doubles Down on Franchise Growth, Eyes Further Expansion in 2024

Jan. 25, 2024

Strategic Partnership, Leadership Changes Credited for Renewed Commitment to Haircare Franchise's Growth

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Floyd's 99 Barbershop (Floyd's), the full-service haircare franchise known for its expert services in an amplified environment, enters 2024 with strong momentum following a year of substantial growth. Floyd's opened 10 new shops in 2023, growing the brand's footprint to 137 shops, 62 of which are franchise owned.

Floyd's looks to continue growing as a franchise, with 12 new shops expected to open throughout 2024. The brand's renewed commitment to expansion comes as the corporate team names Karen O'Brien as President of Floyd's. O'Brien has been heavily involved with the company since its inception in 1999, and is credited with laying the foundation that's allowed Floyd's to grow into the successful franchise business model it is today.

"I am honored to enter the new year leading this exceptional team forward in expansion and innovation," O'Brien said. "Seeing the progression of Floyd's from when it first began 24 years ago to where it is today, we are eager to continue bringing the unparalleled experience that Floyd's provides to even more communities."

Further strengthening the brand's dedication to franchise growth is the strategic partnership Floyd's secured over the summer with FranDevCo, a franchise development company specializing in emerging and growth-oriented franchise brands. This collaboration comes at a pivotal time for Floyd's, aligning with projections that anticipate the haircare industry to surpass $147 billion by 2030.

Floyd's 99 Barbershop was established in 1999 by brothers Paul, Rob, and Bill O'Brien – who remain at the helm of the business to this day. Since opening the first shop in Denver, Colorado, Floyd's has expanded to nearly 140 shops across 15 states. Floyd's is built off the belief that experience matters, and that expertise and convenience are vital. Floyd's prides itself on offering services that cater to all clientele in an environment that is welcoming to everyone.

While the Floyd's brand focuses on providing a unique experience at every location, with no two shops exactly the same, each one highlights musical greats throughout the decades, including a special emphasis on local artists. Additionally, Floyd's provides guests with a high-energy vibe curated by its one-of-a-kind radio station playing hits through the speakers. Floyd's offers a full range of services including haircuts, shaving, color, waxing, deep conditioning treatments and styling as well as its own retail line of grooming products.

To learn about Floyd's 99 Barbershop, please visit: floydsbarbershop.com. For more information about franchising opportunities with Floyd's, please visit: franchise.floydsbarbershop.com.

ABOUT FLOYD'S 99 BARBERSHOP
Floyd's 99 Barbershop is a family-owned company, established in 1999 by brothers Paul, Rob, and Bill O'Brien on the principle that success is driven by providing superior client service and that satisfied employees result in satisfied clients. From the diverse styles and personalities of the stylists and barbers, to the signature rock-and-roll poster wall plastered with a time machine of music memorabilia, Floyd's 99 is creating a welcoming, all-inclusive environment while offering custom haircuts, colors, waxing, and shaves to everyone, including men, women, and children. Floyd's 99 Barbershop operates nearly 140 locations in 15 states. For more information on franchising opportunities, please visit franchise.floydsbarbershop.com.



