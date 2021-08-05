F.L.Putnam Announces Acquisition of Alternative Investment Consulting Firm Atrato Advisors

WELLESLEY, Mass. and NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company today announced that it has acquired Atrato Advisors LLC, a leading alternative investment research and advisory firm. The acquisition establishes a robust, full-service consulting offering within F.L.Putnam that combines the firm's existing capabilities in traditional and impact investments with Atrato's expertise in alternative strategies. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Expanding the opportunity set for our clients has been a strategic focus for F.L.Putnam since our founding more than three decades ago. Atrato is one of the premier alternative investment advisory boutiques and will significantly enhance our sourcing, diligence, and reporting capabilities across all asset classes, from private equity to impact-related investments. We are excited to have this seasoned team of professionals, led by Brian, Janna and Michael, help us build a world-class investment consulting practice," said Tom Manning, CEO of F.L.Putnam.

The combined practice will be known as Atrato Consulting and will deliver tailored investment consulting solutions to F.L.Putnam's high-net-worth and institutional clients across the entire range of public and private investment strategies including traditional, alternative, and impact-related opportunities. Atrato Consulting will be led by Brian Reich (Managing Director, Atrato Consulting); Janna Sobolev (Managing Director, Risk Management); and Michael Boensch, CFA®, CAIA (Managing Director, Investment Manager Research). The team will serve single and multi-family offices, endowments, foundations, multi-advisor wealth management platforms, and independent registered investment advisors.

"We are beyond thrilled to join Tom and the phenomenal team at F.L.Putnam," commented Brian Reich, Managing Director, Atrato Consulting. "This transaction validates our team's accomplishments and the quality of the client relationships we've been fortunate to serve over the past 12 years. Looking towards the future, this partnership will allow us to collaborate with the entire lineup of highly talented investment professionals at F.L.Putnam to bring innovative consulting solutions to our existing and prospective clients."

Atrato Advisors was co-founded in 2008 by industry veterans Brian Reich and Janna Sobolev, who each have over 20 years of investment research and advisory experience. The firm provides single and multi-family offices, endowments, foundations and independent wealth management firms with highly customized sourcing, comprehensive investment manager research, and portfolio advisory services. Atrato has historically specialized in alternative investments, including private equity, alternative credit, real estate, hedge funds, and niche asset classes, and over the past 12 years, has evaluated more than 10,000 fund managers across the full spectrum of investment strategies and global markets. The firm is based in New York, with staff in Los Angeles and Florida.

The entire Atrato team has joined F.L.Putnam. The combined firm has 63 employees and more than $5 billion in assets under advisory. For more information on Atrato Consulting, visit www.flputnam.com/atrato-consulting.

About Atrato Advisors

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in New York, Atrato Advisors provides high-net-worth and institutional clients with eclectic alternative investment manager research and portfolio advisory solutions.

About F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company

F.L.Putnam provides investment management, financial planning and consulting services to high-net-worth clients and institutions including endowments and foundations. Since 1983, F.L.Putnam has delivered a comprehensive set of solutions that help clients build, preserve, and manage their wealth. The firm serves clients from offices in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, and Rhode Island. More information is available at www.flputnam.com.

