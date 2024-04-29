F.L.Putnam Expands Atrato Consulting Group with Senior Hire

Nicole Ford brings over 20 years of alternative investment operational due diligence experience

LYNNFIELD, Mass. and NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company today announced that Nicole Ford has joined the firm's consulting division, Atrato Consulting ("Atrato") as Director, Operational Due Diligence. She will report to Danny Santos, who oversees Atrato's operational due diligence (ODD) team.

Nicole Ford, Director, Operational Due Diligence, Atrato Consulting

"We are extremely excited to have Nicole join the Atrato team, as she brings a wealth of experience and operational knowledge across the entire spectrum of asset classes," said Brian Reich, Atrato's Managing Director. "She is going to have an immediate impact on our business as clients navigate the complexity of the countless investment opportunities that exist across the alternatives landscape. The challenges inherent in the operational evaluation of these opportunities are many, and Nicole's specialized expertise will be invaluable as we help our clients gain a high level of confidence in the investments they make."

Ms. Ford joins Atrato with more than 20 years of operational and consulting experience. Previously, Ms. Ford held senior operational due diligence consulting roles at Kroll Inc. (formerly Duff & Phelps) and RVK, Inc., where she evaluated operational risks of private equity, venture, private credit, real asset, hedge funds, and traditional asset managers on behalf of a range of institutional and ultra-high-net-worth clients. She also worked in various operational and trading-related roles, including 15 years at TCW Group, LLC. Ms. Ford holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Pepperdine University and graduated summa cum laude, and earned a Master of Science in Legal Studies at Albany Law School.

"Atrato has a phenomenal research culture and works with some of the most sophisticated investors in the world. I am honored to join the team to help grow their ODD capabilities and contribute to great client outcomes," commented Ms. Ford.

About Atrato Consulting

Atrato is an alternative investment-focused consulting practice, providing single and multi-family offices, wealth management platforms, endowments and foundations, and registered investment advisors (RIAs) with highly customized sourcing, comprehensive investment manager and direct investment research, and portfolio advisory services. Atrato's 13-person team delivers tailored investment consulting solutions across the entire range of public market and private investment strategies, including alternative (private equity, private real estate, private credit, venture capital, hedge funds), traditional, and impact-related opportunities. Atrato was acquired by F.L.Putnam in 2021.

About F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company

F.L.Putnam is an independent registered investment advisor that serves individuals, single and multi-family offices, endowments, foundations, and other RIAs. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of investment, financial planning, and family office solutions that help clients build, preserve, and manage their wealth. Headquartered in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, F.L.Putnam has been serving clients nationally for more than 40 years. For more information, please visit www.flputnam.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

