FLSV® Fund Consulting Services, LLC Announces Joe Lacovara Will Be New Head Of Business Operations

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. and WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FLSV® Fund Consulting Services, LLC ("FLSV® FCS"), a premier provider of operational and technology consulting services to private alternative investment funds, family offices and investment managers announced today that Joe Lacovara is now the head of business operations and will lead the business going forward. This role was previously held by Julio Garcia.

"As we sit with investment managers, we have been finding that major areas of focus are on increasing efficiency and profitability through technology and the need for an independent review of systems and reporting with cyber-security concerns on top of mind. Given the current global environment and competitive operating challenges that investment funds face today, we believe that having strong consulting resources to address these technology related challenges is imperative to driving value for our clients," said Charles J. Vallone, founding partner of Frankel Loughran Starr & Vallone LLP (FLSV®). "We have known Joe Lacovara both personally and professionally for many years and have great respect for his knowledge, expertise and accomplishments in advising the investment management community on technology centric issues. Joe is an industry veteran CTO with deep experience in building successful investment management businesses and we are confident that Joe will be successful in this role. We are very excited about having Joe lead FLSV® FCS into the future."

"FLSV® FCS services will build upon and expand the service offerings of FLSV® to help clients maximize the operational efficiency of their businesses," said Lacovara. "The FLSV®FCS team will provide strategic advice and services focused on increasing productivity, leveraging technology, reducing cyber and operational risk and improving costs," Joe Lacovara concluded.

About Joe Lacovara

Mr. Lacovara was formerly a Partner and Chief Technology Officer of Perella Weinberg Partners ("PWP"). Prior to PWP, Mr. Lacovara was the Head of Development for Tribeca Global Management (Citi Alternative Investments) and Manager of Back Office Technology at SAC. Prior to SAC he held VP roles in technology in the Prime Broker groups at Deutsche Bank, Lehman Brothers and Goldman Sachs. Mr. Lacovara resides in New York.

About FLSV® Fund Consulting Services, LLC ("FCS")

FLSV® Fund Consulting Services, LLC ("FLSV® FCS"), a division of Frankel Loughran Starr & Vallone LLP, provides operational and technology consulting services to private alternative investment funds, family offices and investment managers. These services include, launch services and startup-needs, technology consulting services for operational efficiency improvements and managed services for full-service expertise solutions. Areas of expertise include, strategic planning, business development, technology and operational consulting, vendor selection and management, CTO Services, COO operations and support, Controller Services and CCO technology support. FLSV® FCS is an outsourced resource to assist in identifying and implementing operational improvements, strengthen controls, minimize risk, and increase overall profitability.

About Frankel Loughran Starr & Vallone LLP

Frankel Loughran Starr & Vallone LLP (FLSV®) is a premier tax, accounting and advisory firm servicing financial services clientele, investment managers, private clients -family offices and entrepreneurial businesses and their owners since its formation in 1995. FLSV® with over 100 professionals serves clients through multiple offices in the United States. As a strategic independent member firm of wts global, FLSV® provides its clientele with cross-border tax and advisory expertise and local jurisdictional resources and planning through a global network that covers over 100 countries.

