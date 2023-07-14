Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System Market to grow by USD 3,355.71 million from 2022 to 2027 | AECOM, Andritz AG, Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global flue gas desulfurization (FGD) system market size is estimated to increase by USD 3,355.71 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.02% during the forecast period. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including AECOM, Andritz AG, Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Doosan Corp., Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd., Enviropol, FLSmidth and Co. AS, Fujian Longking Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., John Wood Group PLC, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KraftPowercon Sweden AB, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., RAFAKO SA, Rudis Doo Trbovlje, Steinmuller Engineering GmbH, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd., Thermax Ltd., Tsukishima Kikai Co. Ltd., and Valmet Corp.- Download a Sample Report Now!

Fuel Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System Market Insights

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (Wet FGD and Dry FGD), End-user (Power plants, Iron and steel, Chemicals, Cement, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America )

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System Market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

Implementation of new emission norms in industries is a major driver for the growth of the FGD market during the forecast period. The largest source of carbon and GHG emissions are industries, resulting in the need for complex systems to collect and monitor environmental pollutants. Industries use a variety of processes that release various pollutants.

They have an impact on both the nearby industrial equipment and the workforce. Flue gas pollutants can lead to chronic lung diseases, which are constantly monitored and reduced through the use of FGD systems. Resultantly, it guarantees a secure work environment for employees and lessens carbon emissions, enabling industries to meet their emission-related goals.

Key Trends -

The flourishing FGD gypsum market is an emerging FGD systems market trend shaping market growth. Gypsum is produced as a by-product of the FGD process. This is known as FGD gypsum. Additionally, lime reagents or limestone are used in wet scrubber systems for the FGD process. As a result of the oxidation of the lime reagent or limestone, the FGD process produces FGD gypsum.

FGD gypsum is used in a variety of industries, which include mining, agriculture, construction, and water treatment. Due to the growing construction and cement industries and the increasing number of infrastructure projects, particularly in developing countries, the demand for FGD gypsum is growing. Hence, such factors will propel the growth of the global FGD system market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

Wastewater disposal issues associated with wet FGD systems are a major challenge hindering FGD system market growth. Wet scrubbers are frequently used because of their high efficiency in FGD systems. But these systems use a lot of water, which needs to be properly disposed of after use, and resources for freshwater are running out.

However, as the world's population rises, there is a greater need for freshwater resulting in governments all over the world creating strict laws governing water quality and water waste. Hence, wastewater disposal issues associated with wet FGD systems will negatively affect the growth of the global FGD system market during the forecast period.

The flue gas desulfurization (FGD) system market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

The gas compressors market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.93% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 2,506.92 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (PD compressors and roller crushers), end-user (oil and gas, power generation, chemicals and petrochemicals, mining, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The need for energy-efficient compressor systems is notably driving the gas compressors market growth.

The vacuum gas oil market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 111.59 billion. This VGO market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (lower sulphur content and high sulphur content), type (light VGO and heavy VGO), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increase in demand for gasoline and diesel is the key factor driving the growth of the global vacuum gas oil (VGO) market.

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.02% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,355.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.38 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 69% Key countries US, China, India, Russia, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AECOM, Andritz AG, Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Doosan Corp., Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd., Enviropol, FLSmidth and Co. AS, Fujian Longking Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., John Wood Group PLC, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KraftPowercon Sweden AB, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., RAFAKO SA, Rudis Doo Trbovlje, Steinmuller Engineering GmbH, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd., Thermax Ltd., Tsukishima Kikai Co. Ltd., and Valmet Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

