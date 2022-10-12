Flue Gas Desulfurization Global Market Report 2022: Stringent Standards for Sulfur Oxide Emission Bodes Well for Sector

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flue Gas Desulfurization Market Size, Share, Trends, By Product, By Installation, By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flue gas desulfurization market size is expected to reach USD 30.62 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.22% over the forecast period, according to the latest report. The rising awareness regarding the sulfur oxides present in flue gas and the stringent environmental regulations to control air pollution are boosting the demand for Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) systems.

Flue gas desulfurization is a process of removing sulfur dioxide (SO2) from exhaust flue gases of fossil-fuel power plants. FGD systems are broadly classified as wet, dry, and semi-dry scrubbers. Dry scrubbers are the most commonly used type of FGD systems as they require lower capital investment and have low maintenance costs. Moreover, these systems can be easily retrofitted to the existing power plants.



The market revenue growth is attributed to the stringent government regulations and standards to control sulfur dioxide emissions, especially in developed countries. The rising investments by leading industry players for the development of innovative technologies are projected to create significant growth opportunities for market participants during the forecast period.



Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rise in Demand for Electricity

Growing Concerns for Airborne Diseases

Stringent Standards for Sulfur Oxide Emission

High Dependence on Coal-Fired Power Plants

Market Restraints

Emergence and Adoption of Clean Energy Sources

Fgd Wastewater Disposal and Associated Costs

High Energy Consumption of Fgd System Operations in Power Plants

