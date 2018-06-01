"We're pleased to create an online venue where prospective customers can visit and learn just how powerful and cost-effective Fluency is compared to traditional solutions that don't offer the data visibility as well as the data retention capabilities needed to meet ever-growing compliance requirements," said Chris Jordan, CEO at Fluency. "It's a direct way for organizations to hear from our existing users. We look to continually add to the Fluency customer case study series, illustrating our ongoing growth by addressing significant pain points and budget constraints for customers nationwide."

About Fluency

A pioneer in simplified log management and security analytics technology, Fluency® delivers unmatched speed, data retention, and storage capacity not available through SIEMs. Some of the nation's leading financial, healthcare, and government entities rely on Fluency's patented technology that unites Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) with the ability to retain and organize data to meet regulations and support investigations in sub-seconds – not minutes or hours. The result is a smarter, continually-improving view of your network, host data and device alerts. Fluency's customers routinely praise Fluency for making data useful while simultaneously offering a uniquely cost-effective subscription-based pricing model with by-default 90-day and 365-day storage options. Founded in 2013 by former McAfee threat intelligence executives, Fluency is headquartered in College Park, Maryland. Visit www.fluencysecurity.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fluency-launches-customer-case-study-series-highlighting-successes-with-simplified-log-management-security-analytics-300658011.html

SOURCE Fluency

Related Links

http://www.fluencysecurity.com

