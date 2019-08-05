Fluency Recognized on CRN's 2019 Emerging Vendors List for Second Consecutive Year

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluency® announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Fluency to its 2019 Emerging Vendors list in the security category for the second consecutive year. The annual list honors up-and-coming technology suppliers that prioritize technological innovation and shape the IT channel's future. The acknowledgement follows Fluency's previous five-star vendor recognition for security and data storage.

Fortune 100 companies deploy Fluency's advanced log management and security analytics solution, gaining an unprecedented level of efficiency and insight through a cloud-based subscription model that's praised by both SOCs, MSSPs, and their executive management. Fluency's leading-edge approach, based on "ground truth," provides both real-time situational awareness and on-the-fly forensic analysis capabilities.

"CRN's 2019 Emerging Vendors list recognizes new, rapidly growing vendors that are making significant IT channel contributions," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "It honors groundbreaking vendors that provide sophisticated technology to drive channel growth."

"We are pleased to be included in CRN's 2019 Emerging Vendors list for the second consecutive year, as it underscores what our customers tell us every day – that Fluency arms them with the deep data visibility they require and the data retention capabilities they demand – all for pennies on the dollar compared to competitive products," said Chris Jordan, CEO at Fluency. "Log management is not a commodity. There are advances that need to occur to modernize the data industry. Fluency provides an unmatched level of speed and cost savings that you're simply not going to achieve with today's traditional security analytics solutions. "

About Fluency

A pioneer in simplified log management and security analytics technology, Fluency® delivers unmatched speed, data retention, and storage capacity not available through SIEMs. Leading financial, healthcare, and government entities rely on Fluency's patented technology to retain and organize data to meet regulations and support investigations in sub-seconds – not minutes or hours. Fluency's customers routinely praise Fluency for making data useful while simultaneously offering a uniquely cost-effective subscription-based pricing model with by-default 365-day storage. Founded in 2013 by former McAfee threat intelligence executives, Fluency is headquartered in College Park, Maryland. Visit www.fluencysecurity.com.

Copyright ©2019 The Channel Company, LLC. The Channel Company logo is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Fluency

Related Links

http://www.fluencysecurity.com

