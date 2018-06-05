Fluent Commerce Appoints Bill Friend as Head of North America Expansion

Bill Friend, the former Vice President of Sales at SAP Hybris, is a seasoned leader with over 20 years of experience in the sales and business development industries. Friend has a proven track record of accelerating software companies and expediting innovation and revenue growth.

"We are delighted to welcome Bill to Fluent Commerce," said Graham Jackson, CEO. "He is an exceptional leader who brings extensive industry knowledge, valuable operations and experience on a widespread scale. With our funding, widening geographic landscape and sharpened technological solutions, we are confident that Bill is the right person to lead our North American expansion and drive performance of this next phase in our timeline."

The cloud native platform Fluent Orchestration Cloud™ allows retailers to bridge the gap between existing systems and innovative, customer-centric and omnichannel applications. The out-of-the-box solutions enable retailers to provide a greater level of convenience, customer experience, loyalty and confidence to customers. Lowering the total cost of ownership, Fluent Commerce's platform is utilized by some of the largest retailers across Australia and the United Kingdom including; Target, Woolworths, JD Sports, Samsung, Nine West, Big W, Australia Post and French Connection.

"I am thrilled to lead the expansion of Fluent Commerce in the U.S.," said Mr. Friend. "Fluent Commerce is an innovative company with a strong focus dedicated to streamlining America's retail industry. I look forward to working with our team to build on the company's positive momentum and deliver solutions to retailers to out-convenience their competitors with more personalized solutions."

After success in the UK and Australia, Fluent Commerce's current partnerships will play a vital role in the company's expansion. In 2017 alone, the company successfully raised AU $6.5 million from high profile international investors. These investments, combined with their current partners in the US, will help drive the development of the company's technology and expansion into this market.

About Fluent Commerce

Fluent Commerce is a cloud software company focused on order management for omnichannel merchants. Our fully managed & code-free Fluent Orchestration Cloud™ brings together the components essential for unified commerce of distributed order management, in-store tooling, inventory & location management, customer service, fulfilment optimization and reporting. This enables retailers and brands to rapidly and profitably drive up revenue, drive down costs, and win the convenience battle: live in a matter of weeks. Learn more at: https://www.fluentcommerce.com/

