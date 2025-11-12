Fluent Commerce Launches Order Management MCP Server to Power AI Agent Interactions

First release enables low-latency, secure AI-powered responses to 'Where is My Order?' inquiries

SYDNEY, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluent Commerce, the leading provider of distributed Order Management Systems (OMS), today announced the launch of Fluent Order Management MCP (Model Context Protocol) Server. This offering is a new middleware layer designed to enable seamless, secure, and scalable interactions between AI agents and backend retail systems. The Fluent Order Management MCP Server is now available, purpose-built to support customer service AI agents handling high-volume 'Where is My Order?' (WISMO) inquiries and requests from the customer to take action on an order.

Retailers can now deploy AI agents that interact directly with Fluent Order Management and other backend systems, reducing handling time for common order status questions and delivering real-time responses at scale.

"Retailers are embracing AI agents to cut costs and improve customer experience, but backend complexity has been a major roadblock," said Graham Jackson, CEO at Fluent Commerce. "The Fluent Order Management MCP Server removes that barrier, giving retailers a reliable and secure bridge between autonomous agents and enterprise systems."

MCP is a message orchestration layer that acts as a traffic controller, translator, and enforcer for system-to-system communications. Fluent MCP Servers ensure every AI-generated message is validated, authorized, and correctly routed to backend APIs, handling payload transformation, business logic enforcement, and rate limiting automatically. The result: faster time-to-value for AI implementations and significantly reduced operational overhead.

The Fluent Order Management MCP Server is optimized for WISMO use cases, allowing AI agents to instantly retrieve order statuses and proactively respond to customer inquiries with minimal "human-in-the-loop" escalations. This enables contact centers to reduce ticket volumes and average handling times, while still delivering high-quality service experiences.

Future Fluent Order Management MCP Server releases will extend this capability to other order management actions, including delivery address changes, order modifications, fulfillment method updates, and return initiations which will enable brands to automate more post-purchase journeys with confidence.

"With the Fluent Order Management MCP Server, our customers don't need to choose between innovation and control," said Nicola Kinsella, Chief Strategy Officer at Fluent Commerce. "They can move fast with AI while maintaining full oversight, security, and compliance across all systems."

The Fluent Order Management MCP Server is available now for customers using Fluent Order Management. To learn more, visit fluentcommerce.com .

About Fluent Commerce

Fluent Commerce is a global software company focused on inventory availability data management at scale and distributed order management (DOM) for commerce. Fluent Order Management provides accurate, real-time inventory availability across all locations, order orchestration, fulfillment optimization, fulfillment location management, in-store pick and pack, customer service, and reporting.

Fluent Commerce works with organizations such as JD Sports, L'Oréal, Prada Group, ALDO Group, LVMH, Dulux and Kingfisher. For more information visit fluentcommerce.com

SOURCE Fluent Commerce