Fluent Commerce Announces Launch of Fluent Connect: an AI-Powered Integration Platform to Accelerate Time-to-Value for Order Management Implementation

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluent Commerce , a global provider of industry-leading order management systems (OMS), today announced the launch of Fluent Connect, their new AI-powered integration platform.

Fluent Connect makes it faster, easier, and for a lower TCO (total cost of ownership) for retailers and brands to connect Fluent Order Management with critical third-party systems. Whether payment gateways, carriers, POS systems or unexpected use cases like new marketplaces or ad platforms. With Fluent Connect, integrations that traditionally consume 50% of an OMS implementation can now be delivered in days at a fraction of the cost.

In an environment where agility is essential, integration remains the biggest barrier to OMS success. It's the unavoidable "plumbing" retailers must deliver before they can focus on the higher-value customer experience work that actually drives revenue. Fluent Connect removes that barrier.

"Our customers want to innovate fast, but integrations have traditionally been a drag on speed and cost," said Graham Jackson, CEO of Fluent Commerce. "Fluent Connect changes that. We're giving our customers access to AI-powered integration capabilities that help them go live faster, scale faster, and keep up with innovation and growth."

Key benefits of Fluent Connect include a faster time-to-market, easier maintenance, and greater flexibility. These benefits allow retailers and brands utilizing Fluent Connect to use pre-built connectors and AI-assisted mapping to reduce the time needed to integrate with new systems. The integration time drops from weeks-and-months to hours-and-days.

In addition, Fluent Connect's AI-built connectors are fully supported and maintained by Fluent Commerce, which allows for easy overall maintenance and a much lower TCO from what it has traditionally been for connectors. And, notably, Fluent Connect allows users flexible deployment options. The platform supports a wide range of integration types, from flat file exchange with older legacy systems, to sharing data with the latest tech like LLMs.

Fluent Connect is available immediately to new and existing Fluent Order Management customers. To learn more, visit fluentcommerce.com .

About Fluent Commerce

Fluent Commerce is a global software company focused on inventory availability data management at scale and distributed order management (DOM) for commerce. Fluent Order Management provides accurate, real-time inventory availability across all locations, order orchestration, fulfillment optimization, fulfillment location management, in-store pick and pack, customer service, and reporting.

Fluent Commerce works with organizations such as JD Sports, L'Oréal, Prada Group, ALDO Group, LVMH, Dulux and Kingfisher. For more information visit fluentcommerce.com

