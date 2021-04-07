Fluid Management System Market Size Worth $23.2 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 13.3%: Polaris Market Research
Apr 07, 2021, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fluid management system market size is projected to reach $23.2 Billion By 2028 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. the market is anticipated to register a CAGR: 13.3% From 2021 – 2028. The market is expected to grow at a rapid rate, owing to the increasing application of minimally invasive surgical procedures over the forecast period. The growing adoption of disposable accessories such as catheters is anticipated to emerge as the major noticeable trend in the fluid management system market. In addition to this, the increasing understanding regarding disease transmission caused by sharing of accessories is further propelling the adoption of disposable accessories. Moreover, the growing use of dialyzers that benefit patients with chronic kidney disease and those waiting for a kidney transplant is predicted to complement the market growth.
Key Highlights of Fluid Management System Market
- In terms of product, the segment of standalone fluid management systems holding the largest share of the market. Standalone fluid management systems are comparatively less expensive than integrated fluid management systems. This scenario is turning out as a significant factor driving the growth of this segment.
- Based on application, the laparoscopy segment is projected to exhibit a higher CAGR over the forecast period. The segment's growth is attributed to improving healthcare infrastructure and a rise in the number of laparoscopic surgical procedures performed across the globe.
- By end-user, the hospital segment is expected to rise at the fastest rate and dominate the market during the forecast period. This is due to an increase in the rate of surgical treatments performed in hospital settings and growing demand from people for a minimum stay in hospitals.
- Based on region, Asia Pacific fluid management system market is predicted to witness exponential growth, on account of the availability of required medical infrastructure and rising adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures in major economies such as Japan, India, and China.
Regional Developments:
North American dominated the fluid management system market and it will retain a dominant position over the forecast period. Increased product launches coupled with the adoption of advanced technology by industry players contributed to North America's high market share. Europe and the Asia Pacific are following the same pattern and are expected to grow substantially on account of technological advances, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing aging population, and increasing one-time usage of disposable accessories.
Competitive Outlook:
Some of the prominent players holding a key position in the fluid management system market include Cardinal Health, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Angiodynamics, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Ecolab Inc., Olympus Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson & Johnson, and Smiths Group PLC.
Target Audience
- Supply Side: Medical and Pharmaceutical Company
- Demand Side: Hospitals and Clinics, Home Care Settings, Dialysis Centers
- Regulatory Side: World Health Organization
Polaris Market Research has segmented the Fluid Management System market report on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region.
Fluid Management System Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)
- Standalone Management Systems
- Integrated Management Systems
- Fluid Management Disposables and Accessories
Fluid Management System Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)
- Cardiology
- Neurology
- Dentistry
- Urology
- Gastroenterology
- Anesthesiology
- Gynecology
- Laparoscopy
- Others
Fluid Management System End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)
- Diagnostic Centers
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Others
Fluid Management System Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- RoE
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- RoAPAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Colombia
- RoLATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Israel
- UAE
- RoMEA
List of Key Players of Fluid Management System Industry
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Stryker Corporation
- Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Angiodynamics, Inc.
- Hologic, Inc.
- Ecolab Inc.
- Olympus Corporation
- Medtronic PLC
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Baxter International Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Smiths Group PLC
*Note: Additional companies can be included on request
