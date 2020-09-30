FLUIDIGM CORPORATION CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors who purchased Fluidigm Corporation

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors who purchased Fluidigm Corporation ("Fluidigm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FLDM) securities between February 7, 2019 and November 5, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors:

that Fluidigm was experiencing longer sales cycles;

that, as a result, Fluidigm's revenue was reasonably likely to decline; and

that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects was materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 1, 2019, Fluidigm reported second quarter 2019 revenue of $28.2 million, well below analysts' expectations of $32 million, citing weakness in its microfluidics segment. On this news, the Company's share price fell $4.10, or 34%, to close at $8.05.

Then, on November 5, 2019, after the market closed, Fluidigm reported that third quarter 2019 revenue declined 8.5% year-over-year primarily due to mass cytometry instrument sales. On this news, the Company's share price fell $2.60, or 51%, to close at $2.51 per share on November 6, 2019.

