Fluidmaster Jindal India Hires National Sales Manager

"We are very pleased to have Shailabh join our growing team in India. His deep knowledge of the domestic market will be invaluable to us in taking the right first steps and in building our long term future," stated Todd Talbot, Fluidmaster President.

"I am excited about the Fluidmaster Jindal Sanitaryware joint venture," said Mr. Rathore. "The Fluidmaster brand will bring a new level of product excellence to India where the market is demanding both quality and significant local capacity. I am very pleased to be joining the team at the start of this new venture."

Mr. Rathore will immediately deploy his knowledge of the India sanitaryware industry to provide a full assessment of the market followed by coordinated sales and marketing plans. He will be based at the company's new manufacturing and headquarters office in Bahadurgarh, which will be completed in first quarter 2019.

About Fluidmaster

Established in 1957 and reaching across the world, Fluidmaster remains a family owned and operated company known for its superior engineering of efficient and reliable toilet components. The company has become an icon in the plumbing industry, with operations in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, China and Turkey as well as a worldwide distribution network across more than 80 countries selling more toilet tank replacement valves than any other manufacturer in the world. In addition to the original fill valve developed by founder Adolf Schoepe and enhanced through the years, Fluidmaster's complete line of toilet care parts include exposed and in-wall cisterns, standard and dual flush valves, flappers, activation systems, bowl wax and wax-free products, toilet repair kits, toilet seats and supply line connectors.

The company's global headquarters is located in San Juan Capistrano, California. For media inquiries or for more information, contact David McFarland at 949-728-2207 or by email at dmcfarland@fluidmaster.com, or visit www.fluidmaster.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fluidmaster-jindal-india-hires-national-sales-manager-300643749.html

SOURCE Fluidmaster, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.fluidmaster.com

