Fluidra Appoints Jon Viner as Executive Vice President of Commercial, Spa & Specialty Division

SAN DIEGO, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluidra, global leader in pool and wellness equipment and connected solutions, today announced the appointment of Jon Viner as Executive Vice President of their Commercial, Spa & Specialty Division. Under the leadership of Troy Franzen, President of Fluidra North America, Viner will be responsible for maximizing operating efficiencies and broadening Fluidra's expanding product categories in the division.

The role will drive the development and execution of the go-to-market strategy, oversee the launch of new innovative products, reinvigorate and foster strong relationships with dealers, distribution partners and SPA Manufacturer's and will be accountable for delivering sustainable top line growth across all business segments.

Viner joins Fluidra with more than 20 years of expertise managing strategy and operations in the chemical industry. Most recently, Viner held the position of President of BioLab Inc., a leading pool and spa chemical manufacturer, where he played a crucial role overseeing the global business development and performance of the organization.

"We're excited to welcome Jon to the Fluidra team as he is very familiar with the pool & spa industry and understands the various channels and go to market strategies which will directly translate to our future success," says Franzen. "His knowledge of our customer base will be invaluable in establishing his quick integration into the business to deliver an outstanding customer experience while bringing improved solutions that ensure, on a daily basis, we accomplish our mission of "providing the perfect pool and wellness experience sustainably."

About Fluidra

Fluidra S.A. (FDR:SM) is the global leader in pool and wellness equipment and connected solutions. It is included in the Ibex 35, the benchmark index of the Spanish stock market, and in the FTSE4Good Index Series, the benchmark sustainability index. Fluidra provides an extensive offer of innovative and connected products and services, operating in more than 45 countries. The company has a portfolio of some of the most recognized brands in the industry, including Jandy®, AstralPool®, Polaris®, Cepex®, Zodiac®, CTX Professional® and Gre®.

To learn more about Fluidra, visit fluidrausa.com or call 800-822-7933.

