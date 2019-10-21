Fluorescent Turtle Embryo Wins Forty-Fifth Annual Nikon Small World Competition

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikon Instruments Inc. today announced the winners of the forty-fifth annual Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition. First place was awarded to microscopy technician Teresa Zgoda and recent university graduate Teresa Kugler for their visually stunning and painstakingly prepared photo of a turtle embryo. Captured using fluorescence and stereo microscopy, the colorful final image is a masterful example of image-stitching.

Image-stitching is an imaging technique that required the 2019 winning pair to stack and stitch together hundreds of images to create the final image of their turtle. Adding to the challenge was the size and thickness of the turtle embryo. Creating the final image required precision, patience, and deep imaging expertise, as the organism's size meant only very small parts of the turtle could be imaged on the focal plane at a time.

Both Kugler and Zgoda are passionate photomicrographers, saying microscopy is a hobby that allows them to spend time on their dual passions of science and creative pursuits. Their winning image perfectly exemplifies the blend of science and art Nikon Small World aims to bring to the public each year. Zgoda currently resides in Boston, Massachusetts, Kugler in New York.

"Microscopy lets us zoom in on the smallest organisms and building blocks that comprise our world – giving us a profound appreciation for the small things in life that far too often go unnoticed," said Kugler, "It allows me to do science with a purpose."

"We are inspired by the beautiful images we see through the microscope," added Zgoda, "It's humbling and deeply fulfilling to be able to share that science with other people."

"The Nikon Small World competition has been bringing stunning scientific images to the public for 45 years now," said Eric Flem, Communications Manager, Nikon Instruments, "Our goal has always been to show the world how art and science intersect. As new imaging and microscopy techniques develop over the years, our winners showcase these technology advances more and more creatively. First place this year is no exception."

Second place was awarded to Nikon Small World veteran Dr. Igor Siwanowicz for his composite image of three single-cell freshwater protozoans, sometimes called "trumpet animalcules." He used confocal microscopy to capture the detail of the cilia, tiny hairs used by the animals for feeding and locomotion.

In third place is Mr. Daniel Smith Paredes, who placed for his image of a developing American alligator embryo. He snapped this photo at around 20 days of development using immunofluorescence and is studying the development and evolution of vertebrate anatomy.

In addition to the top three winners, Nikon Small World recognized 86 photos out of thousands of entries from scientists and artists across the globe.

The 2019 judging panel included:

Dr. Denisa Wagner , Edwin Cohn Professor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School and the head of the Wagner Lab at Boston Children's Hospital.

, Edwin Cohn Professor of Pediatrics at and the head of the Wagner Lab at Boston Children's Hospital. Dr. Rita Strack , Senior Editor at Nature Methods .

, Senior Editor at . Tom Hale , Staff Writer at IFLScience .

, Staff Writer at . Ben Guarino , Science Reporter at The Washington Post .

, Science Reporter at . Eric Clark (Moderator): Research Coordinator and Applications Developer at the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory at Florida State University .

2019 NIKON SMALL WORLD WINNERS

The following are the Top 20 and Honorable Mentions for Nikon Small World 2019. The full gallery of winning images, along with Images of Distinction, can be viewed at www.nikonsmallworld.com

1st Place

Teresa Zgoda & Teresa Kugler

Campbell Hall, New York, USA

Fluorescent turtle embryo

Stereomicroscopy, Fluorescence

5x (Objective Lens Magnification)

2nd Place

Dr. Igor Siwanowicz

Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI)

Janelia Research Campus

Ashburn, Virginia, USA

Depth-color coded projections of three stentors (single-cell freshwater protozoans)

Confocal

40x (Objective Lens Magnification)

3rd Place

Daniel Smith Paredes & Dr. Bhart-Anjan S. Bhullar

Yale University

Department of Geology and Geophysics

New Haven, Connecticut, USA

Alligator embryo developing nerves and skeleton

Immunofluorescence

10x (Objective Lens Magnification)

4th Place

Jan Rosenboom

Universität Rostock

Rostock, Mecklenburg Vorpommern, Germany

Male mosquito

Focus Stacking

6.3x (Objective Lens Magnification)

5th Place

Caleb Foster

Caleb Foster Photography

Jericho, Vermont, USA

Snowflake

Transmitted Light

4x (Objective Lens Magnification)

6th Place

Javier Rupérez

Almáchar, Málaga, Spain

Small white hair spider

Reflected Light, Image Stacking

20x (Objective Lens Magnification)

7th Place

Dr. Guillermo López

Alicante, Spain

Chinese red carnation stamen

Focus Stacking

3x (Objective Lens Magnification)

8th Place

Garzon Christian

Quintin, Cotes-d'Armor, France

Frozen water droplet

Incident Light

8x (Objective Lens Magnification)

9th Place

Andrei Savitsky

Cherkassy, Ukraine

Tulip bud cross section

Reflected Light

1x (Objective Lens Magnification)

10th Place

Jason M. Kirk

Baylor College of Medicine

Optical Imaging & Vital Microscopy Core

Houston, Texas, USA

BPAE cells in telophase stage of mitosis

Confocal with Enhanced Resolution

63x (Objective Lens Magnification)

11th Place

Dr. Yujun Chen & Dr. Jocelyn McDonald

Kansas State University

Department of Biology

Manhattan, Kansas, USA

A pair of ovaries from an adult Drosophila female stained for F-actin (yellow) and nuclei (green); follicle cells are marked by GFP (magenta)

Confocal

10x (Objective Lens Magnification)

12th Place

Anne Algar

Hounslow, Middlesex, United Kingdom

Mosquito larva

Darkfield, Polarizing Light, Image Stacking

4x (Objective Lens Magnification)

13th Place

Dr. Emilio Carabajal Márquez

Madrid, Spain

Cuprite (mineral composed of copper oxide)

Focus Stacking

20x (Objective Lens Magnification)

14th Place

Antoine Franck

CIRAD - Agricultural Research for Development

Saint Pierre, Réunion

Female Oxyopes dumonti (lynx) spider

Focus Stacking

1x (Objective Lens Magnification)

15th Place

Marek Miś

Marek Miś Photography

Suwalki, Podlaskie, Poland

Pregnant Daphnia magna (small planktonic crustacean)

Modified Darkfield, Polarized Light, Image Stacking

4x (Objective Lens Magnification)

16th Place

Dr. Razvan Cornel Constantin

Bucharest, Romania

Housefly compound eye pattern

Focus Stacking, Reflected Light

50x (Objective Lens Magnification)

17th Place

Karl Deckart

Eckental, Bavaria, Germany

Vitamin C

Brightfield, Polarized Light

4x (Objective Lens Magnification)

18th Place

E. Billie Hughes

Lotus Gemology

Bangkok, Thailand

Cristobalite crystal suspended in its quartz mineral host

Darkfield

40x (Objective Lens Magnification)

19th Place

Martyna Lukoseviciute & Dr. Carrie Albertin

University of Oxford

Weatherall Institute of Molecular Medicine

Oxford, Oxfordshire, United Kingdom

Octopus bimaculoides embryo

Confocal, Image Stitching

5x (Objective Lens Magnification)

20th Place

Simon Merz, Lea Bornemann & Sebastian Korste

University Hospital Essen

Institute for Experimental Immunology & Imaging

Essen, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Germany

Blood vessels of a murine (mouse) heart following myocardial infarction (heart attack)

Tissue Clearing, Light Sheet Fluorescence Microscopy

2x (Objective Lens Magnification)

Honorable Mentions

Nathan Burns

National Institutes of Health (NIH)

National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

Bethesda, Maryland, USA

Endothelial cells in intestine of an 18.5-day old mouse embryo. Blood vessels and intestinal lining in blue; nerves in red and green.

Confocal

10x (Objective Lens Magnification)

Caleb Dawson

The Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research

Department of Cancer Biology and Stem Cells

Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Myoepithelial cells wrapped around milk-producing alveoli in a lactating mouse

3D Confocal

63x (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Tagide deCarvalho

University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC)

Keith R. Porter Imaging Facility

Baltimore, Maryland, USA

Penicillium mold spores

Confocal

63x (Objective Lens Magnification)

Güray Dere

Istanbul, Turkey

Seed of an unknown garden bush

Focus Stacking

5x (Objective Lens Magnification)

Sergii Dymchenko

SDym Photography

Bellevue, Washington, USA

Mold on a plum seed

Reflected Light, Image Stacking

4x (Objective Lens Magnification)

Anthony Brent Eason

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center

Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA

Human herpesvirus-8 replicating (red) inside the nucleus (blue) of a human blood vessel cell. Cell skeleton (tubulin) is shown in green.

Fluorescence

100x (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Walter Ferrari

CONICET

La Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Louse hanging from a hair

Darkfield, Focus Stacking

10x (Objective Lens Magnification)

Nicolas Harmand, David Pereira & Dr. Sylvie Hénon

Université Paris Diderot

Department of Physics

Paris, France

Dog kidney cells on a circular pattern of adhesion proteins

Confocal

60x (Objective Lens Magnification)

Frederic Labaune

Education Nationale

Auxonne, Burgundy, France

Heart of Geranium dissectum

Episcopy, Focus Stacking

10x (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Balint Markus

drmarkusmicroscopy

Vertessomlo, Hungary

Fossil ammonites

Nomarski Interference Contrast, Image Stitching

10x (Objective Lens Magnification)

Dr. Ana T. Nogueira, Dr. Shiqiong Hu, Dr. Jesse Aaron & Dr. Takashi Watanabe

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Department of Pharmacology

Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA

Actin cytoskeleton of macrophages during frustrated (artificial) phagocytosis

iPALM - Interferometric Photoactivated Localization Microscopy

60x (Objective Lens Magnification)

Andrey Semenenko

Kharkiv, Ukraine

Blend of dried ascorbic acid (Vitamin C) and sugar

Light Microscopy

5x (Objective Lens Magnification)

Jan van IJken

Jan van IJken Photography & Film

Amsterdam, Noord-Holland, Netherlands

Licmophora flabellata (Colonial diatoms)

Darkfield, Focus Stacking

20x (Objective Lens Magnification)

Ji Yuan

World Expo Museum

Shanghai, China

Alcides orontes (moth) wing

Focus Stacking

20x (Objective Lens Magnification)

Justin Zoll

Justin Zoll Photography

Ithaca, New York, USA

Crystallized amino acids L-glutamine and beta-alanine

Polarized Light

4x (Objective Lens Magnification)

