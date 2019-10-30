Fluoride's Brain Research is Alarming and Growing

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Water fluoridation is linked to Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) ( Environment International December 2019), adding to the growing pile of scientific literature linking fluoride to neurological disorders e.g. lower IQ, Autism, poor memory, dementia, Alzheimer's Disease. Governments failed to determine fluoride's toxic brain effects before declaring fluoridation safe in the early 1900's, reports the New York State Coalition Opposed to Fluoridation, Inc. (NYSCOF).

Fluoridation, the purposeful addition of non-essential fluoride chemicals into public water supplies, attempts to reduce tooth decay in tap water drinkers.

"Fluoride is presumed to be a cognitive neurodevelopmental hazard to humans," concludes the US HHS's National Toxicology Program's monograph, Systematic Review of Fluoride Exposure and Neurodevelopmental and Cognitive Health Effects (Draft 9/6/2019).

NTP writes: "This conclusion is based on a consistent pattern of findings in human studies across several different populations showing that higher fluoride exposure is associated with decreased IQ or other cognitive impairments in children."

Six Mother-Child studies link fluoride to offspring's lower IQ. Over 400 more fluoride/neurotoxic studies (including 50+ human) support its biological plausibility.

EPA admits that fluoride is a chemical with "Substantial Evidence of Developmental Neurotoxicity."

At EPA's request, the National Research Council (NRC) reviewed fluoride toxicology research to conclude in 2006, "fluorides have the ability to interfere with the functions of the brain." Since NRC's review, hundreds of fluoride/brain studies were published; yet EPA has taken no action.

Based on this evidence and more, consumer groups are suing the EPA to recognize fluoride's brain effects when setting safe water fluoride levels now based solely on fluoride's adverse bone and teeth effects.

A July 2019 University of Calgary public health fluoride report admits "there is some new emerging evidence that fluoride exposure during pregnancy may be harmful to the brain development of children."

Attorney Paul Beeber, NYSCOF President says, "Government agencies and organized dentistry were irresponsible to instigate fluoridation without brain-safety evidence. Instead, they continue to protect fluoridation and their own carelessness by demanding more research. Shouldn't that have been done 75 years ago?"

"The precautionary principle dictates that, at least, pregnant women should be advised to avoid ingesting fluoride. The fetus derives no benefit from fluoride, anyway. Brains don't need fluoride. At best, put fluoride on your teeth not in your brain or the water," says Beeber.

