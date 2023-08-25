Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Market to grow by USD 486.51 million from 2022 to 2027 | Increasing demand for FEP coatings to boost market growth. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.41% between 2022 and 2027. The fluorinated ethylene propylene market size is forecast to increase by USD 486.51 million, according to Technavio. Discover some insights on market size historical period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Market 2023-2027

Fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP) market – Company Analysis

Company Landscape - The fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP) market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP) in the market are 3M Co., AGC Inc., Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Daikin Industries Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Gasco Inc., Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd., HaloPolymer OJSC, Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd., Hubei Everflon Polymer Co. Ltd., ITAFLON s.r.l, Jiangsu Meilan Chemical Co. Ltd., Poly Plast Chemi Plants India Pvt Ltd., RTP Co., Shandong Hua Fluorochemical Co. Ltd., Shanghai Huayi 3F New Materials Co. Ltd., The Chemours Co., Zeus Co. Inc., Zhejiang Fotech International Co. Ltd., and ZheJiang Yonghe Refrigerant Co. Ltd. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Company Offerings -

3M Co.- The company offers fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP), namely 3M Dyneon FEP.

Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (cookware and food processing, chemical processing, oil and gas, electrical and electronic, and others), product (films and sheets, pellets and granules, tubes, coatings, and others),

The market share growth in the cookware and food processing segment will be significant during the forecast period. FEP is used in the kitchen and cookware industry as a non-stick coating for utensils. Fluoropolymer coatings are commonly used to create a non-stick surface for cookware. Furthermore, PTFE is well known for its cookware applications, gaining popularity for its ability to reduce oil consumption during cooking. For example, Meyer Corp. launched Accent Designer non-stick cookware line. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP) market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global fluorinated ethylene propylene FEP) market.

North America is estimated to contribute 42% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. FEP finds applications in fields as diverse as cookware, food processing, electronics, medical devices, automotive, furniture, and pharmaceuticals. Some FEP coating users, such as furniture manufacturers, are expanding their reach through new businesses in the region. For example, IKEA revealed plans to open smaller stores in New York , Los Angeles , and Chicago . Hence, the increasing expansions are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Market – Market Dynamics

Key Driver

Increasing demand for FEP coatings is a key factor driving market growth. FEP coatings are important in the chemical industry for the efficient conveying of harsh chemicals required in industrial production processes. Integrated circuits require about 270 chemicals and gases to manufacture, many of which are highly corrosive such as nitric acid, hydrochloric acid, hydrofluoric acid, and ozone. Therefore, FEP is essential for the transport of these chemicals, driving its demand in semiconductor integrated circuit production. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Capacity expansion by key end-users is a major trend in the market.

Significant Challenge

Stringent regulations on the use of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA)-related material is a key factor driving market growth.

Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 486.51 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.13 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., AGC Inc., Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Daikin Industries Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Gasco Inc., Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd., HaloPolymer OJSC, Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd., Hubei Everflon Polymer Co. Ltd., ITAFLON s.r.l, Jiangsu Meilan Chemical Co. Ltd., Poly Plast Chemi Plants India Pvt Ltd., RTP Co., Shandong Hua Fluorochemical Co. Ltd., Shanghai Huayi 3F New Materials Co. Ltd., The Chemours Co., Zeus Co. Inc., Zhejiang Fotech International Co. Ltd., and ZheJiang Yonghe Refrigerant Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

