Fluoropolymer Films (PTFE, PVDF, FEP, PFA, ETFE Films) Market - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Fluoropolymer Films Market by Type (PTFE, PVDF, FEP, PFA, ETFE Films), Application (Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Automotive & Aerospace, Medical & Pharmaceutical, Consumer Products), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The fluoropolymer films market size was expected to reach USD 1.97 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 2.62 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2017 and 2022.
High-performance properties of fluoropolymer films and rising use of fluoropolymer films in medical & pharmaceutical applications are the major drivers of the global fluoropolymer films market during the forecast period.
Based on type, the fluoropolymer films market is segmented into polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) films, Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF), Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP), Perfluoroalkoxy Polymer (PFA), Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), and others. PTFE films are the most-widely used fluoropolymer films owing to their extensive use in the electrical & electronics and automotive & aerospace applications because of their favorable properties and affordability.
By application, the fluoropolymer films market is segmented into electrical & electronics, industrial, automotive & aerospace, medical & pharmaceutical, consumer products, and others. Electrical & electronics is the largest application segment of the fluoropolymer films market, due to the extensive use of fluoropolymer films in the manufacturing of semiconductors, consumer electronics, and industrial electronics. The growth of the electronics industry and continuous technological advancements are expected to drive the fluoropolymer films market.
Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for fluoropolymer films and is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the presence of numerous electronics manufacturers in the region. China is expected to lead the fluoropolymer films market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Nitto Denko (Japan), Daikin (Japan), ACG Chemicals (Japan), Chukoh Chemical Industries (Japan), JiangXi Aidmer Seal and Packing (China), Jiangsu Taifulong Technology (China), Cixi Rylion PTFE (China), and J. V. Corporation (India) are some of the major producers of fluoropolymer films located in the Asia Pacific region.
Key players in the industry have developed high-cost technologies to produce fluoropolymer films to meet the customer demands. These technologies are patented and are difficult to be developed by small companies. Additionally, the complex manufacturing process and the cost of the raw materials increases the cost of production. Hence, the manufacturing cost of fluoropolymer films is expected to restrict the growth of the market
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Fluoropolymer Films Market
4.2 Fluoropolymer Films Market in APAC, By Type and Country
4.3 Fluoropolymer Films Market, By Country
4.4 Fluoropolymer Films Market, By Type
4.5 Fluoropolymer Films Market, By Application
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 High-Performance Properties of Fluoropolymer Films
5.2.1.2 Rising Preference of Fluoropolymer Films in Medical & Pharmaceutical Applications
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost of Technology Development and Manufacturing of Fluoropolymer Films
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Use of Fluoropolymer Films in Construction and Energy Sectors
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Difficulty in Processing
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.4 Macroeconomic Overview
5.4.1 Introduction
5.4.2 GDP Growth Rate and Forecast of Major Economies
5.4.3 Electronics Industry Analysis
5.4.4 Automotive Industry Analysis
5.4.5 Chemical Industry Analysis
6 Fluoropolymer Films Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 PTFE Films
6.3 PVDF Films
6.4 FEP Films
6.5 PFA Films
6.6 ETFE Films
6.7 Others
6.7.1 ECTFE Films
6.7.2 PCTFE Films
6.7.3 PVF Films
7 Fluoropolymer Films Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Electrical & Electronics
7.3 Industrial
7.4 Automotive & Aerospace
7.5 Medical & Pharmaceutical
7.6 Consumer Products
7.7 Others
8 Fluoropolymer Films Market, By Region
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Market Ranking Analysis
9.2.1 The Chemours Company
9.2.2 Saint-Gobain
9.2.3 Nitto Denko
9.2.4 The 3M Company
9.2.5 Daikin
9.3 Competitive Scenario
9.3.1 Expansions
9.3.2 Acquisitions
9.3.3 New Product Developments
9.3.4 Partnerships
10 Company Profiles
10.1 The Chemours Company
10.2 Saint-Gobain
10.3 Nitto Denko
10.4 The 3M Company
10.5 Daikin
10.6 Honeywell International
10.7 Dunmore
10.8 Guarniflon
10.9 AGC Chemicals
10.10 Textiles Coated International (TCI)
10.11 Other Market Players
10.11.1 Dowdupont
10.11.2 Rogers Corporation
10.11.3 Chukoh Chemical Industries
10.11.4 Polyflon Technology
10.11.5 Jiangxi Aidmer Seal and Packing
10.11.6 Lenzing Plastics
10.11.7 Jiangsu Taifulong Technology
10.11.8 Technetics Group
10.11.9 Plasticut
10.11.10 Cixi Rylion PTFE
10.11.11 J. V. Corporation
10.11.12 Merefsa
10.11.13 Enflo
10.11.14 Dalau
10.11.15 Biogeneral
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m8snft/fluoropolymer?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fluoropolymer-films-ptfe-pvdf-fep-pfa-etfe-films-market---global-forecast-to-2022-300618658.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article