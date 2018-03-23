Fluoropolymer Films (PTFE, PVDF, FEP, PFA, ETFE Films) Market - Global Forecast to 2022

The fluoropolymer films market size was expected to reach USD 1.97 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 2.62 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2017 and 2022.

High-performance properties of fluoropolymer films and rising use of fluoropolymer films in medical & pharmaceutical applications are the major drivers of the global fluoropolymer films market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the fluoropolymer films market is segmented into polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) films, Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF), Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP), Perfluoroalkoxy Polymer (PFA), Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), and others. PTFE films are the most-widely used fluoropolymer films owing to their extensive use in the electrical & electronics and automotive & aerospace applications because of their favorable properties and affordability.

By application, the fluoropolymer films market is segmented into electrical & electronics, industrial, automotive & aerospace, medical & pharmaceutical, consumer products, and others. Electrical & electronics is the largest application segment of the fluoropolymer films market, due to the extensive use of fluoropolymer films in the manufacturing of semiconductors, consumer electronics, and industrial electronics. The growth of the electronics industry and continuous technological advancements are expected to drive the fluoropolymer films market.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for fluoropolymer films and is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the presence of numerous electronics manufacturers in the region. China is expected to lead the fluoropolymer films market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Nitto Denko (Japan), Daikin (Japan), ACG Chemicals (Japan), Chukoh Chemical Industries (Japan), JiangXi Aidmer Seal and Packing (China), Jiangsu Taifulong Technology (China), Cixi Rylion PTFE (China), and J. V. Corporation (India) are some of the major producers of fluoropolymer films located in the Asia Pacific region.

Key players in the industry have developed high-cost technologies to produce fluoropolymer films to meet the customer demands. These technologies are patented and are difficult to be developed by small companies. Additionally, the complex manufacturing process and the cost of the raw materials increases the cost of production. Hence, the manufacturing cost of fluoropolymer films is expected to restrict the growth of the market

