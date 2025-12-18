Fluxion Mainnet Goes Live on Mantle, Advancing Native Spot Liquidity for DeFi and RWAs

SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluxion Network, Mantle's full-stack native decentralized exchange (DEX), has officially launched on its Mainnet, marking a major milestone in the network's push toward scalable, asset-focused on-chain finance. Purpose-built for spot trading, Fluxion is designed to support the next wave of decentralized finance with a strong focus on real-world assets (RWAs) and asset-backed liquidity.

Built natively on Mantle, Fluxion delivers a modular spot trading infrastructure optimized for capital efficiency, execution quality, and transparency. Rather than serving as a general-purpose DeFi venue, Fluxion is intentionally focused on spot liquidity and structured asset markets, positioning itself as a foundational layer for RWA-oriented trading on Mantle.

"As Mantle continues to evolve into a leading execution and liquidity layer for RWAs, native infrastructure matters," said Emily Bao, Key Advisor at Mantle.

"Fluxion represents the kind of purpose-built, ecosystem-first DEX we want powering spot liquidity on Mantle which is efficient, composable, and designed for real-world asset use cases from day one."

A Purpose-Built Spot DEX Architecture

Fluxion's spot trading stack is composed of three complementary liquidity and execution modules, designed to work cohesively while remaining composable across the Mantle ecosystem:

AMM V2 Pools, enabling efficient routing for both stable and volatile spot trading pairs

AMM V3 Concentrated Liquidity, allowing liquidity providers to deploy capital within defined price ranges for improved capital efficiency and reduced slippage

Orderbook with RFQ-Based Execution (Upcoming), a hybrid model combining on-chain orderbook logic with request-for-quote execution, designed to support larger, asset-sensitive trades while remaining interoperable with AMM liquidity

Together, these components form a full-stack spot DEX architecture optimized for asset-backed markets and institutional-grade execution on Mantle.

Supporting Mantle's Growing RWA Ecosystem

As Mantle expands its ecosystem across RWAs, asset-backed tokens, and institution-friendly on-chain finance, Fluxion is positioned to serve as the network's core spot liquidity and execution layer.

For Mantle-native projects, Fluxion provides:

A production-ready venue for asset-backed spot liquidity

Efficient, low-cost execution for RWA-related tokens

A unified platform for token launches, price discovery, and long-term liquidity formation

With live ecosystem integrations including SCOR, Fluxion has already begun supporting diverse asset profiles, demonstrating readiness for production-scale liquidity and real-world asset use cases.

"Fluxion was built from the ground up to serve spot markets that demand precision, depth, and capital efficiency," said Sham Lee, CMO at Fluxion.

"Launching natively on Mantle allows us to tightly integrate execution, liquidity, and ecosystem distribution which creates a spot DEX purpose-built for RWAs and the next phase of on-chain markets."

Roadmap and Future Development

Following its mainnet launch, Fluxion's next steps includes:

Continued optimization of AMM V2 and V3 spot markets on Mantle

Deployment of the RFQ-enabled orderbook execution layer

Deeper integrations with Mantle-native protocols and asset issuers

Expansion of liquidity incentives and participation frameworks

Through these initiatives, Fluxion aims to establish itself as Mantle's RWA-focused spot liquidity hub, supporting efficient price discovery and sustainable on-chain markets as real-world finance continues its transition on-chain.

About Fluxion Network

Fluxion Network is a decentralized exchange infrastructure built on Mantle, designed to support the next wave of DeFi and on-chain RWA markets. By combining AMM-based liquidity, RFQ-enabled execution, and ecosystem-aligned design, Fluxion aims to provide the foundational trading and liquidity layer for asset-backed markets on Mantle.

About Mantle

Mantle positions itself as the premier distribution layer and gateway for institutions and TradFi to connect with on-chain liquidity and access real-world assets, powering how real-world finance flows.

With over $4B+ in community-owned assets, Mantle combines credibility, liquidity and scalability with institutional-grade infrastructure to support large-scale adoption. The ecosystem is anchored by $MNT within Bybit, and built out through core ecosystem projects like mETH, fBTC, MI4 and more. This is complemented by Mantle Network's partnerships with leading issuers and protocols such as Ethena USDe, Ondo USDY, OP-Succinct and EigenLayer.

