Fluxx Selected to provide Grants Management Solution as part of $78 Million Contract to Modernize New York State Financial Aid System

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluxx, a leading provider of grants management solutions, has been selected as a subcontractor to General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) to be part of a $78 million Financial Aid Services Modernization and Technology Platform contract by the State of New York Higher Education Services Corporation (HESC).

HESC, New York's higher education financial aid agency, administers the state's financial aid, scholarship and loan forgiveness, college savings, and financial aid programs to support hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers annually. In the 2021-2022 school year, HESC helped more than 260,000 students achieve their college dreams by providing more than $890 million in grants, scholarships, and loan forgiveness benefits.

Under this digital modernization contract, GDIT will leverage Fluxx's market-leading platform to deliver a new grants and scholarships management solution to replace HESC's current systems and provide a central location for students and parents to apply for financial aid and review financial award status. The solution will include the implementation of grants management software, automation, and data analytics to enhance user experience and streamline application processes with colleges and universities.

"Fluxx is very excited to work with GDIT to help HESC's mission to give students financial aid options to make it more affordable and accessible to pursue a college education," said Muhammad Siddiqui, Fluxx VP of Growth for Government and Public Sector. "With Fluxx, HESC will modernize the student experience and streamline higher education financial aid processing for hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers." This contract represents another example of Fluxx's success in implementing solutions for state and local government, providing purpose-built solutions to streamline the grants management process.

Fluxx is a leading grants management solution, purpose-built by grantmakers for grantmaking. More than 350 world-class government organizations and foundations use Fluxx, including 10 of the top 20 foundations, granting more than $15 billion annually within the solution.  Fluxx is women-led, a DEI champion, and a Pledge 1% member organization.  To learn more about Fluxx, please visit https://www.fluxx.io/.

