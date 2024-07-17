FLX Grows Network Membership and Aggregated Industry Intelligence

In its latest growth period, FLX continues to expand beyond distribution to offer "the go-to Network" for asset and wealth managers.

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FLX Networks today announced new milestones across its rapidly expanding platform, including 18 new asset management firms joining the FLX community, and a quadrupling of Community Pages to more than 400 asset managers.

Asset manager members of all sizes are looking to FLX to solve pain points and drive growth. FLX is providing these firms with workflow enhancements, aggregated insights, and purpose-built solutions that are cost-effective and interoperable with client business models. New asset management firms joining FLX include FS Investments , Pender Capital , Principal Asset Management , SCG Asset Management , and more.

The significant expansion of asset manager Community Pages, which include company overview information needed for the due diligence process, helps further simplify a fragmented ecosystem. FLX Community Pages reduce sources of information, data, vendors, and costs, and will draw a more diversified community of members into the platform.

"The market is embracing FLX as a central destination for asset and wealth managers because they can network with peers, identify prospective opportunities, access investment products and insights, and leverage business solutions to expand productivity, cost savings, and growth," said FLX Networks CEO and Founder Brian Moran.

FLX's growing membership, consisting of enterprises and individual professionals, benefits from an integrated experience, including:

The Network, which can streamline and digitize daily workflows and routines, while delivering timely data, thought leadership, and investment ideas through its proprietary Exchanges (Investment, Intelligence, Solutions, and Wealth).

which can streamline and digitize daily workflows and routines, while delivering timely data, thought leadership, and investment ideas through its proprietary Exchanges (Investment, Intelligence, Solutions, and Wealth). Solutions, a curated marketplace, which provides flexible implementation and integration of shared technology and professional services that meet the stated needs of asset and wealth management members.

"While our capabilities are comprehensive in scope, our customer journey is increasingly simple and logical," said Mark Spina, President and Chief Revenue Officer at FLX Networks. "All members start their journey with our Network. Members can then tailor their experience, selecting the Solutions that maximize their savings and goals. With a profile established and solutions in place, asset managers can choose to amplify their reach with Distribution Services, in digital or personnel formats."

About FLX Networks

FLX Networks solves substantial pain points shared by asset and wealth managers. We've created a single destination for aggregated insights, investment ideas, engagement, and solutions. Our members— enterprises and individuals—tailor their experience based on their business needs and goals, offering productivity, cost savings, and growth potential.

