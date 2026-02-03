FLX Networks Appoints Kevin Barresi as Chief Technology Officer

Barresi brings deep expertise in building highly performant, secure, and scalable technology platforms. He is widely recognized for his innovative work in data analytics and data visualization and is the recipient of an Edison Patent Award for technological innovation.

"Kevin's appointment marks an important milestone for FLX," said Brian Moran, Founder and CEO of FLX Networks. "As our network becomes increasingly central to how asset and wealth management firms engage, Kevin will be instrumental in ensuring we deliver enterprise-grade technology that helps Members improve efficiency, save money, and drive long-term growth."

Barresi's appointment comes as FLX continues to experience strong momentum driven by rising demand for modern, tech-enabled infrastructure across the financial services industry. FLX membership unlocks workflow technology focused on digitizing and simplifying how asset and wealth managers connect to share information, manage relationships, and leverage a curated marketplace of technology, professional services and strategic relationships to drive growth.

As CTO, Barresi will focus on:

Advancing FLX's core marketplace platform to modernize how asset and wealth management firms engage and collaborate

Building innovative workflow solutions that solve real world operational challenges

Expanding data and AI-driven capabilities to improve efficiency, insights, and outcomes

"FLX is building critical infrastructure for the future of relationship management," said Barresi. "The opportunity to help shape a platform that connects so many important players across the ecosystem is incredibly compelling. I'm excited to work with the team to deliver technology that creates real, lasting value for our Members."

Barresi holds a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in computer engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology, where he has been recognized as a '40 Under 40' alumnus and serves as an entrepreneur in residence.

About FLX Networks

FLX Networks solves substantial pain points shared by asset and wealth managers. Membership unlocks a single destination for aggregated insights, investment ideas, technology workflows, and business solutions. Our members, enterprises and individuals, tailor their experience based on their business needs and goals, offering productivity, cost savings, and growth potential.

